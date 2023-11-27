One of the most prestigious tournamnents in snooker – and the first Triple Crown event of the 2023/24 season – is now underway.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen poses with the winner's trophy after the snooker final of the 2022 Cazoo UK Championship at the York Barbican in York.

First held in 1977, this year’s UK Championship is the 46th time the finest players in the world have competed for the title.

Last year’s tournament saw Northern Ireland's Mark Allen defeat China's Ding Junhui 10-7 in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about this year's event - including when Scotland's players start their campaign.

When is the UK Championship 2023?

The UK Championship 2023 started on Saturday, November 25, and will run until Sunday, December 3.

What is the prize money?

The event features a total prize fund of £1,205,000.

The winner receives £250,000, with the runner-up landing £100,000 and semi-finalists £50,000.

Quarter-finalists get £25,000, followed by £15,000 for the last 16, £10,000 for the last 32, £7,500 for the last 48, £5,00 for the last 80, and £2,500 for those knocked out in the first round.

The player who gets the highest break in the tournament gets an additional £15,000.

When are the Scots playing?

Both Scottish players will take to the tabole for the opening round during the afternoon session on Tuesday, November 28, starting at 1pm.

Anthony McGill faces a daunting match against Ronnie O'Sullivan, while John Higgins takes on Joe O'Connor.

What is the format?

The 16 highest-ranked players in the world join 16 successful qualifiers for the tournament, which is played as a knock-out competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All matches before the final are the best of 11 frames (first to six), while the final is the best of 19 frames (first to 10).

What record could Ronnie O’Sullivan break at this year’s UK Championship?

If Ronnie O’Sullivan wins the 2023 UK Championship he will become the first player to win a single ranking title eight times – extending the record he currently holds jointly with Stephen Hendry.