Those attending the Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow have been urged to take a coronavirus test before they go, however it will not be mandatory to show a negative result.

Professor Jason Leitch Scotland's national clinical director, said "there will have to be a reverse gear" if clusters of virus cases are linked to the fan zone.

The fan zone in Glasgow Green, which opens on Friday, will see up to 6,000 people per day gather to watch matches for the duration of the tournament.

Euro 2020 is the first the Scotland men's team have qualified for in more than two decades.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Friday, Prof Leitch said the fan zone is a "gateway event" as part of the move out of lockdown.

He said: "I think they've done a good job. It's not zero risk, the fan zone cannot be zero risk.

"The only way to take away all of the risk of Covid is to lock the city down, not let any crowds in the fan zone or the stadium.

"That's not what I think the pandemic stage we're at suggests."

As final preparations are made to the UEFA EURO 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green supporters are being urged to take Covid-19 tests before arriving at the venue.

He said gaining entry to the fan zone will not require evidence of vaccination or a recent negative test, however testing is "very, very recommended".

Making the tests mandatory could lead to people "gaming" or cheating the system, he said, arguing persuasion is a better way forward.

Prof Leitch said: "We're trying to see if we can mail (tests) out to some of the people who will have tickets.

Finishing preparations are made to the UEFA EURO 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green.

"In the meantime there will be a testing centre at the fan zone if you haven't managed to do it.

"But please, please, please do it before you go."

Officials from several organisations involved in the fan zone met on Thursday, he said, and a group of public health advisers will be monitoring data from the site.

Prof Leitch said: "We said in the meeting yesterday, all of us agreed - it's not a Scottish Government thing, it's a partner thing - that if it goes badly there will have to be a reverse gear."

