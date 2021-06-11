Euro 2020: First look inside Euro 2020 Fan Zone in Glasgow as venue prepares to welcomes fans
Here’s a first look inside the Euro 2020 Fan Zone in Glasgow Green where supporters will be able to gather to watch the matches on four giant screens from Friday.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:10 am
Up to 6,000 people a day, split into two sessions, will gather in the fan zone in Glasgow Green to watch matches on every day of the tournament, which is the first the Scotland men’s team have qualified for in more than two decades.
The event area has a capacity of 80,000, but just 3,000 fans are permitted at each of the two sessions per day, with a break between them to allow the site to be cleaned.
