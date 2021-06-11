First look at UEFA EURO 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green as the venue prepares to welcome fans.

Euro 2020: First look inside Euro 2020 Fan Zone in Glasgow as venue prepares to welcomes fans

Here’s a first look inside the Euro 2020 Fan Zone in Glasgow Green where supporters will be able to gather to watch the matches on four giant screens from Friday.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:10 am

Up to 6,000 people a day, split into two sessions, will gather in the fan zone in Glasgow Green to watch matches on every day of the tournament, which is the first the Scotland men’s team have qualified for in more than two decades.

The event area has a capacity of 80,000, but just 3,000 fans are permitted at each of the two sessions per day, with a break between them to allow the site to be cleaned.

1. Glasgow Green Fan Zone

Finishing preparations are made to the UEFA EURO 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green which is set to open today, Friday June 11.

Photo: John Devlin

2. Glasgow Green Fan Zone

Up to 6,000 people per day will be able to gather to watch the matches at the venue.

Photo: John Devlin

3. Glasgow Green Fan Zone

The Euros are due to kick off on Friday night in Rome, with Scottish supporters able to watch from the Fan Zone.

Photo: John Devlin

4. Glasgow Green Fan Zone

The Fan Zone is being run by Glasgow Life, a charitable arm of Glasgow City Council.

Photo: John Devlin

