The rider said the video “does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils”

Equestrian Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Olympic Games and is under investigation after a video emerged of her “making an error of judgement”.

The video, which has emerged just three days before the start of the Games, which could have seen Ms Dujardin become Britain’s most-decorated rider, reportedly shows her during a coaching session.

She has withdrawn from all events while the video is investigated by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI).

In 2019, she was disqualified from from the European Championships after blood was found on her horse’s flank. The FEI said such a decision did not necessarily imply any intent to injure the horse. After inspecting the horse, the British Equestrian Federation said it would not be appealing the decision. Ms Dujardin said: “A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.

“Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.”

She added: “What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

“I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”

Ms Dujardin, 39, could have become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied on six medals.