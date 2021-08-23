Duncan Scott eyes Commonwealth Games role with Scotland after Olympic heroics

Duncan Scott will look to add to his major medal haul at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - if selected.

By Graham Bean
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:59 pm
Duncan Scott reacts after winning the gold medal as part of Britain's men's 4x200m freestyle relay team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Picture: Al Bello/Getty Images
The swimmer, who made history in Tokyo earlier this month when he became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympic Games, is keen to represent Scotland again.

Scott, 24, won one gold and three silvers in Japan but is taking nothing for granted in terms of being picked for the 2022 Commonwealth Games which are scheduled to take place between the world and European championships in next year’s international swimming calendar.

“Next year there are quite a few different competitions - Commonwealth Games being one of them,” said Scott. “It’s something you don’t get to do often, representing Scotland, so I’ll have to sit down and prioritise which ones I want to go for.

“The Europeans is just after the Commonwealth Games but I’d like to think I’d be back. We’ll see what the selectors are saying to it but I’ll chuck my name in that hat.

“Obviously I love competing for Scotland - it’s a nice little change and not something we get to do often. And it’s such a close-knit small team and everyone knows each other really well.”

Scott won six medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, becoming Scotland’s most decorated athlete at a single Games. His haul included gold in the 100 metres freestyle.

He also won a relay silver medal as a 17-year-old at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

