2021 Paralympics: Who are the Scots and Brits most likely to win gold in Tokyo?

Libby Clegg tasted gold five years ago in Rio.

Libby Clegg

The 31-year-old Scot is taking place in her fourth and final Paralympics. She has won gold medals previously in the T11 100m and 200m, but on this occasion she is competing in the T12 200m. She announced earlier this week that this will be her last competitive sojourn on the track.

Maria Lyle

Maria Lyle is bidding to improve on her bronze medal of five years ago.

Dunbar native Lyle goes in the T35 100m, where she won bronze in Rio six years. She 21-year-old sprinter has a decent shot of going at least one better this time around. Lyle also goes in the T35 200m.

Will Bayley

Fully fit following a serious knee injury suffered rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, 33-year-old Bayley believes he is playing the best table tennis of his career. He heads to Tokyo with high hopes of defending the class seven title he won five years ago.

Amy Truesdale

Jonnie Peacock is gunning for a hat-trick of T64 100m titles following glory in London and Rio

Truesdale has been one of the leading para-taekwondo stars since winning the first of her two world titles in 2014. The sport will make its Paralympic debut this year and, despite her most recent title coming in 2017, the 32-year-old will start as one of the clear favourites in the women's +58kg category.

Dame Sarah Storey

Storey is set for her eighth Games and in with a shot of surpassing Mike Kenny as Britain's most-decorated Paralympian. Successful defences of her C5 individual pursuit, C5 time trial and C4-5 road race titles will move her on to a remarkable 17 gold medals, one ahead of former swimmer Kenny.

Charlotte Henshaw

Two-time Paralympic swimmer Henshaw has taken the canoeing world by storm since switching sports after Rio. The rapid rise of the reigning KL2 world champion has seen her emerge as a major threat to wrestle Paralympic gold away from compatriot Emma Wiggs.

Hannah Cockroft

The wheelchair racing star has five golds from two previous Games and will compete in the T34 100m and 800m. 'Hurricane Hannah' underlined her credentials by lowering her own world records in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland in May.

Richard Whitehead

Whitehead won T44 200 metres gold in London and Rio and shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 44. The irrepressible sprinter, who completed 40 marathons in 40 days in 2013, is back on the track in a bid to retain that title and has suggested his Paralympic odyssey may be extended to Paris 2024.

Sir Lee Pearson

Britain's flagbearer in Brazil is seeking to add to his remarkable haul of 11 gold medals gained across five previous Paralympics. The 47-year-old equestrian great will compete on a homebred horse - nine-year-old gelding Breezer - for the first time at a Games.

Jonnie Peacock

A poster boy of Paralympic sport, the sprinter is bidding for a hat-trick of T64 100m titles following glory in London and Rio. The 28-year-old will represent the British team in that event for the first time since winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in 2017.

Amy Conroy

Conroy has been an integral part of the rise to prominence of the British women's wheelchair basketball team, which narrowly lost out on a medal in Rio and took silver at the 2018 World Championships. Recent investment in her sport has boosted her team's chances of going all the way.

David Smith