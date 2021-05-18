Curling: Scotland go joint top after wins over Australia and Spain

Scotland's Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat enjoyed wins over Australia and Spain at the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Aberdeen. Picture: WCF/Celine Stucki

The two wins coupled with the victory over Italy on Monday ensured they maintained their 100 per cent record as they moved into a share of top spot with Canada and the Czech Republic in Pool A.

Scotland dominated the first half of both matches at Curl Aberdeen, opening up a 6-0 lead after just three ends against the Australians and going 7-0 up on the Spaniards.

“Those were great results. Two-game day, two wins, we’ll take that any day of the week,” said Dodds.

“We put in really good performances in both of them. We felt that we mapped out the ice really well and just got on top of it early on and we just capitalised on those little openings we got from them. So, we’ll definitely take three wins after three matches in two days.”

Playing final stones, Dodds produced a string of crucial draws to drive home their advantage throughout the day and she attributed that to the quality of their communication.

“We have both had really good draw weights,” she said.

“I just think knowing the paths is vital, because if you do go off the draw path slightly it is slightly different speeds, but I think the communication between us and talking about what we’ve seen has really just helped fine tune those draw weights just to make sure they were that top four, top button weight.”

Scotland will play the Russian Curling Federation and Czech Republic on Wednesday.

