Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat are representing at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Aberdeen. Picture: WCF/Celine Stucki

The team, comprising Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat, performed impressively from the outset.

As well as the prestige of the world title, the championships offer qualifying spots to the top seven teams for next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing

Mouat, who led Scotland to the final at the World Men’s Championship in Canada last month, was pleased with the way he and Dodds got out of the blocks.

“We started pretty fast and managed to get a good lead, 5-1 after four ends and from there it felt like we were controlling the game and got on top of the ice so it was a great start,” he said.

Their only error was allowing their opponents to steal at the opening end, but after taking a two at the second they then stole three shots at the next two to establish that powerful position at the halfway stage.

From that point they never looked like relinquishing their advantage as they served notice that they intend to capitalise on playing on home ice, albeit without the noisy backing that might normally be expected when Scotland.

“Obviously it is a shame that we cannot have any crowd here because it would be amazing to have family and friends watching,” added Mouat.

It was a special occasion for Dodds who was making her first appearance in the event more than a year after she had expected to when the pair won the Scottish title in 2020, only for the World Championships to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I finally got my chance to make my debut in this event, which was great,” she said.

“I feel like it was a long time coming, so I was a bit nervous going into the first game, but once you have had practice and you have thrown your first stone at the first end you kind of settle in quite easily, so it was a good to get going and we are glad to get that first win on the board.”

Scotland face Australia and Spain on Tuesday.

