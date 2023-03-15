One of the biggest events in the UK horse racing calendar is coming to a close – but they’ve saved the best for last.

Rachael Blackmore riding A Plus Tard to a win at the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

We’ve had Champions Day on Tuesday, Ladies Day on Wednesday, and St Patrick’s Thursday – now it’s time for the biggest day at the Cheltenham Festival.

Bringing things to a close will be Gold Cup Day, with over 70,000 expected to watch seven races centred around the Cheltenham Gold Cup and its bumper £625,000 prize fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the day’s racing action.

Can I watch Gold Cup Day on the television?

All races will be broadcast live on STV1/ITV1 and on the streaming platform ITVX.

There will also be full coverage on Racing TV which is available to Sky and BT customers.

Radio commentary will also feature on Talksport.

What races are there on the final day of Cheltenham?

The following is the timetable for the day, and how long the races are:

13.30: Triumph Hurdle Jump – 2 mi 1 furlong (3.4 km)14.10: Country Handicap Hurdle – 2 mi 1 furlong (3.4 km)14.50: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 3 mi (4.8 km)15.30: Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase – 3 mi 2+1⁄2 furlongs (5.3 km)16.10: Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase – 3 mi 2+1⁄2 furlongs (5.3 km)16.50: Mares’ Chase – 2 mi 4+1⁄2 furlongs (4.1 km)17.30: Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle – 2 mi 4+1⁄2 furlongs (4.1 km)

Who are the favourites?

Here are the favourites for each race:

Triumph Hurdle Jump – Lossiemouth (13/8)Country Handicap Hurdle – Filey Bay (4/1)Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – Corbetts Cross (4/1)Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase – Galopin Des Champs (7/4)Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase – Vaucelet (9/4)Mares’ Chase – Allegorie De Vassy (6/5)Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle – Spanish Harlem (4/1)

What is the Prestbury Cup?

The Prestbury Cup is a competition held at Cheltenham between UK and Irish trainers.