One of the biggest horse racing events is set to take place this week.

Rachael Blackmore made history in 2022 by becoming the first female jockey to win the Gold Cup.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup was first run in 1924, switching to its current ‘New Course’ location in 1959, and has been won by some famous names over the years, including Kauto Star, Arkle, Best Mate and Denman.

Last year saw history made, as Rachael Blackmore became the first female jocky to win the race after surging home 15 lengths clear on A Plus Tard, trained by Henry de Bromhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year over 70,000 racing fans are expected to pack into the racecourse, with millions watching on television at home to see whether A Plus Tard can win again.

Here’s what you need to know about the Blue Riband of jump racing in 2023.

When is the Gold Cup?

This Gold Cup takes place on the last day of the four-day Festival. This year that’s on Friday, March 17.

The race is scheduled to start at 3.30pm.

What’s the prize money?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is one of the the most valuable events in the British racing calendar with a total prize fund of £625,000 and the winner getting a £351,688 payday.

The owner receives 75 per cent of the prize money, with the remaining 25 per cent split between the trainer, the jockey, and stable staff.

Can I watch the Gold Cup on television?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup will be shown live on ITV and STV – including the ITVX streaming platform – with buildup to the race starting at 1pm.

It will also be broadcast live on Racing TV which is available to Sky and Virgin Media customers.

How long is the race?

The race is run over three miles and two furlongs and features 22 fences. A furlong is roughly 200 metres.

What horses are running?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently 14 horses preparing to take on the Gold Cup course, although they may not all make the starting line. The current field are as follows:

A Plus TardAhoy Senor BravemansgameConflatedEldorado AllenGalopin Des ChampsHewickMinella IndoNoble Yeats ProtektoratRoyale PagailleSounds Russian StattlerThe Real Whacker

Who are the favourites?