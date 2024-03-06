Caledonia Gladiators take on BBL leaders London Lions this Friday.

Scotland's only professional basketball team, Caledonia Gladiators, return to East Kilbride this week for a double header of games starting with a clash against league leaders London Lions.

Gareth Murray's side are fresh off the back of a big road win against Manchester Giants last Friday which saw them go just two points behind second placed Cheshire Phoenix thanks to an MVP performance from recent signing Quade Green.

Pittsburgh born Green joined in February and has been an inspired signing for the Gladiators and continued his recent good form with a 25 point haul in the win that included five assists and a steal.

However, Murray's team will be pushed to their limits in the crunch clash against the table topping Lions this week who have lost just three times this year and are 22 points clear at the top of the British Basketball League (BBL).

Want to know how to make sure you catch every minute of the game between Caledonia Gladiators and London Lions? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Caledonia Gladiators vs London Lions tip off time

Where: Playsport Arena, East Kilbridge, Friday 8 March, 7.45pm

The game will take place at the home of Gladiators basketball, Playsport Arena. The full adress is Stewartfield Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4GT.

Caledonia Gladiators vs London Lions tickets

The game against the BBL league leaders is completely sold out the club have confirmed. However, if you're looking to take in a Gladiators game, you only have to wait two extra days with Newcastle Eagles visiting on March 10 at 5pm.

Grab your tickets for that game here, with prices starting at just £20 for adults. Tickets include access to the FanZone, which is open a full hour before tip off and have tons of fun activities for families and friends.

What channel is Caledonia Gladiators vs London Lions on? TV details, how to watch BBL

For those unable to make the game, you're in luck with fans of either team able to watch for FREE on Friday night.

While you can't beat the feeling of being in a sold out Playsport Arena, the BBL official YouTube page will be streaming the game live for all fans who want to watch.