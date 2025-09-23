John Higgins is safely through to the second round of the British Open. | Getty Images

The world’s best snooker players are playing in Cheltenham this week.

The British Open got underway yesterday (Monday, September 22) and is the fifth ranking tournament of the year.

Scottish players John Higgins, Ross Muir, Stephen Maguire, and Anthony McGill are all in action at the event held at the Centaur Arena which is part of the Cheltenham Racecourse complex.

Sadly Muir fell at the first hurdle yesterday with a 4-1 defeat to Shaun Murphy in the first round, but there was better news for Higgins who progressed thanks to a narrow 4-3 win over Mark Davis.

He’ll now be taking on Jack Lisowski in a second round match starting today.

First held as a ranking tournament in 1985, it disappeared from the professional snooker schedule in 2005, before returning in the 2021/2022 season.

Mark Selby was triumphant last year, beating John Higgins 10-5 in the final, and will be back to defend his title.

Meanwhile John Higgins is still in the hunt for another win to tie Steve Davis’ record of five titles.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening today at this year’s event.

When is the British Open?

The British Open is held from September 22-28 at the Centaur Arena.

What is the format of the British Open?

The competition is open to all tour card holders, with 128 players entering the first round.

The draw is completely random, meaning there are no seeds and high-ranked players can meet each other at any stage.

Many of the first round matches took place at the Leicester Arena between June 25-28, but those involving the best known players (including the world top 16) are played in the first couple of days of the competition itself before the second round matches.

The first four rounds are the best of seven frames (first to four), with the quarter-finals the best of nine frames (first to five), the semi-finals the best of 11 frames (first to six) and the final the best of 19 frames (first to 10).

Who is playing today at the British Open snooker?

Here’s who is playing today, Tuesday, September 23, in their second round matches - and when. Jiang Jun and Mark Allen will also be playing the last of the first round matches.

10am

Zhang Anda vs Bai Yulu

Barry Hawkins vs Yuan Sijun

Chang Bingyu vs Long Zehuang

He Guoqiang vs Robbie McGuigan

1pm

Ben Woollaston vs Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins vs Jack Lisowski

Mark Williams vs Sanderson Lam

Haris Tahir vs Louis Heathcote

2pm

Stuart Bingham vs Zhao Xintong

Amir Sarkhosh vs Jak Jones

Jackson Page vs Oliver Lines

Iulian Boiko vs Sam Craigie

7pm

Ian Burns vs Marco Fu

Umut Dikme vs Xiao Guodong

Stan Moody vs Kyren Wilson

8pm

Anthony McGill vs Gary Wilson

Ryan Davies vs Liam Davies

Robert Milkins vs Antoni Kowalski

Neil Robertson vs Xu Si

What is the prize money at the British Open snooker?

There’s a total prize pot of £502,000 up for grabs, broken down as follows:

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £12,000

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £6,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

What is the schedule for the rest of the British Open snooker?

Here’s how the competition will play out:

Wednesday, September 24 - Round 2 (10am-7pm), Round 3 (from 7pm)

Thursday, September 25 - Round 3 (1pm-7pm), Round 4 (from 7pm)

Friday, September 26 - Quarter-finals

Saturday, September 27 - Semi-finals

Sunday, September 28 - Final

Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing in the British Open 2025?

Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from the tournament for medical reasons and have been replaced in the draw by Daniel Womersley. Luca Brecel and Tom Ford are also sitting the tournament out replaced respectively by Ashley Carty and Alfie Davies.

What matches have already been played in the British Open?

Here are all the completed first round matches, and the scores.

Played at the Leicester Arena between June 25-28

Yuan Sijun (CHN) 4–3 Jamie Jones (WAL)

Marco Fu (HKG) 4–3 Stephen Maguire (SCO)

Jonas Luz (BRA) 1–4 Cheung Ka Wai (HKG)

Elliot Slessor (ENG) 2–4 Jackson Page (WAL)

Jimmy Robertson (ENG) 3–4 Ryan Davies (ENG) (a)

Haris Tahir (PAK) 4–3 Ken Doherty (IRL)

Jimmy White (ENG) 2–4 Liam Davies (WAL)

Ashley Carty (ENG) (a) 4–2 Alexander Ursenbacher (SUI)[c]

Louis Heathcote (ENG) 4–3 Jordan Brown (NIR)

Wang Yuchen (HKG) 3–4 Mitchell Mann (ENG)

Ishpreet Singh Chadha (IND) 2–4 Scott Donaldson (SCO)

Jack Lisowski (ENG) 4–3 Liam Highfield (ENG)

Kreishh Gurbaxani (IND) 2–4 Chang Bingyu (CHN)

Xu Si (CHN) 4–0 Florian Nüßle (AUT)

Liu Hongyu (CHN) 4–0 Ng On-yee (HKG)

Fergal Quinn (NIR) 2–4 Gao Yang (CHN)

He Guoqiang (CHN) 4–0 Farakh Ajaib (PAK)

Steven Hallworth (ENG) 0–4 Sunny Akani (THA)

Michał Szubarczyk (POL) 3–4 Umut Dikme (GER) (a)

Liam Pullen (ENG) 3–4 Ben Mertens (BEL)

Ryan Day (WAL) 2–4 Stuart Bingham (ENG)

Gong Chenzhi (CHN) 1–4 Jak Jones (WAL)

David Lilley (ENG) 4–2 Liam Graham (SCO)

Chris Totten (SCO) 0–4 Antoni Kowalski (POL)

Noppon Saengkham (THA) 4–1 Liu Wenwei (CHN)

Huang Jiahao (CHN) 2–4 Matthew Stevens (WAL)

Robbie McGuigan (NIR) 4–2 Lyu Haotian (CHN)

Stan Moody (ENG) 4–2 Zhou Yuelong (CHN)

Yao Pengcheng (CHN) 1–4 Sam Craigie (ENG)

Bai Yulu (CHN) 4–2 Artemijs Žižins (LAT)

Martin O'Donnell (ENG) 4–1 Sahil Nayyar (CAN)

Oliver Lines (ENG) 4–1 Stuart Carrington (ENG) (a)

Ricky Walden (ENG) 2–4 Joe O'Connor (ENG)

Leone Crowley (IRL) 4–0 Hatem Yassen (EGY)

Matthew Selt (ENG) 4–0 David Gilbert (ENG)

Connor Benzey (ENG) 2–4 Iulian Boiko (UKR)

Lei Peifan (CHN) 4–0 Mateusz Baranowski (POL)

Long Zehuang (CHN) 4–3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (THA)

Mink Nutcharut (THA) 1–4 Amir Sarkhosh (IRN)

Lan Yuhao (CHN) 1–4 Reanne Evans (ENG)

Fan Zhengyi (CHN) 2–4 Robert Milkins (ENG)

Oliver Brown (ENG) 2–4 Xu Yichen (CHN)

Anthony McGill (SCO) 4–3 Dylan Emery (WAL)

Robbie Williams (ENG) 1–4 Bulcsú Révész (HUN)

Zak Surety (ENG) 4–2 Zhao Hanyang (CHN)

Julien Leclercq (BEL) 2–4 Ben Woollaston (ENG)

Allan Taylor (ENG) 4–2 Chatchapong Nasa (THA)

Ian Burns (ENG) 4–1 Michael Holt (ENG)

Played at the Centaur in Cheltenham on September 22

Barry Hawkins (ENG) 4–0 Daniel Wells (WAL)

Ashley Hugill (ENG) (a) 3–4 Zhao Xintong (CHN)

Judd Trump (ENG) 4–0 Aaron Hill (IRL)

Sanderson Lam (ENG) 4–2 Daniel Womersley (ENG) (a)[a]

Pang Junxu (CHN) 0–4 Wu Yize (CHN)

Alfie Davies (WAL) (a)[b] 0–4 Neil Robertson (AUS)

Kyren Wilson (ENG) 4–1 Chris Wakelin (ENG)

David Grace (ENG) 1–4 Mark Selby (ENG)

Ross Muir (SCO) 1–4 Shaun Murphy (ENG)

Xiao Guodong (CHN) 4–1 Haydon Pinhey (ENG)

Mark Williams (WAL) 4–2 Si Jiahui (CHN)

Zhang Anda (CHN) 4–3 Duane Jones (WAL)

Patrick Whelan (ENG) (a) 2–4 Ali Carter (ENG)

John Higgins (SCO) 4–3 Mark Davis (ENG)

Gary Wilson (ENG) 4–1 Hossein Vafaei (IRN)

What trophy is awarded at the British Open Snooker?

In 2022 the tournament trophy was renamed the Clive Everton Trophy in tribute to the popular commentator and longtime editor of Snooker Scene magazine.

How can I watch the British Open Snooker?

ITV have the broadcast rights to the tournament and will be providing live coverage on ITV4.

Who is favourite to win the British Open Snooker?