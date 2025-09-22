British Open Snooker 2025 Monday Schedule: Prize money, format, results, how to watch, is Ronnie O'Sullivan playing?
The British Open is set to get underway on Monday, September 22 - the fifth ranking tournament of the year.
Scottish players John Higgins, Ross Muir, Stephen Maguire, and Anthony McGill will all be in action at the event held at the Centaur Arena which is part of the Cheltenham Racecourse complex.
First held as a ranking tournament in 1985, it disappeared from the professional snooker schedule in 2005, before returning in the 2021/2022 season.
Mark Selby was triumphant last year, beating John Higgins 10-5 in the final, and will be back to defend his title.
Meanwhile John Higgins is still in the hunt for another win to tie Steve Davis’ record of five titles.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.
When is the British Open?
The British Open is held from September 22-28 at the Centaur Arena.
What is the format of the British Open?
The competition is open to all tour card holders, with 128 players entering the first round.
The draw is completely random, meaning there are no seeds and high-ranked players can meet each other at any stage.
Many of the first round matches took place Morningside Arena, Leicester between July 31 and August 1, but those involving the best known players (including the world top 16) are played in the first couple of days of the competition itself before the second round matches.
The first four rounds are the best of seven frames (first to four), with the quarter-finals the best of nine frames (first to five), the semi-finals the best of 11 frames (first to six) and the final the best of 19 frames (first to 10).
Who is playing today at the British Open snooker?
Here’s when the first round matches will be played today:
1pm
- Pang Junxu v Wu Yize
- John Higgins v Mark Davis
- David Grace v Mark Selby
- Barry Hawkins v Daniel Wells
2pm
- Alfie Davies v Neil Robertson
- Patrick Whelan v Ali Carter
- Zhang Anda v Duane Jones
- Ashley Hugill v Zhao Xintong
7pm
- Jiang Jun v Mark Allen
- Mark Williams v Si Jiahui
- Sanderson Lam v Daniel Womersley
- Ross Muir v Shaun Murphy
8pm
- Judd Trump v Aaron Hill
- Gary Wilson v Hossein Vafaei
- Xiao Guodong v Haydon Pinhey
- Kyren Wilson v Chris Wakelin
What is the prize money at the British Open snooker?
- Winner: £100,000
- Runner-up: £45,000
- Semi-final: £20,000
- Quarter-final: £12,000
- Last 16: £9,000
- Last 32: £6,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
What is the schedule for the rest of the British Open snooker?
Here’s how the competition will play out:
- Tuesday, September 23 - Round 2
- Wednesday, September 24 - Round 2 (10am-7pm), Round 3 (from 7pm)
- Thursday, September 25 - Round 3 (1pm-7pm), Round 4 (from 7pm)
- Friday, September 26 - Quarter-finals
- Saturday, September 27 - Semi-finals
- Sunday, September 28 - Final
Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing in the British Open 2025?
Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from the tournament for medical reasons and have been replaced in the draw by Daniel Womersley. Luca Brecel and Tom Ford are also sitting the tournament out replaced respectively by Ashley Carty and Alfie Davies.
What matches have already been played in the British Open?
Here are all the completed matches, and the scores.
- Yuan Sijun (CHN) 4–3 Jamie Jones (WAL)
- Marco Fu (HKG) 4–3 Stephen Maguire (SCO)
- Jonas Luz (BRA) 1–4 Cheung Ka Wai (HKG)
- Elliot Slessor (ENG) 2–4 Jackson Page (WAL)
- Jimmy Robertson (ENG) 3–4 Ryan Davies (ENG) (a)
- Haris Tahir (PAK) 4–3 Ken Doherty (IRL)
- Jimmy White (ENG) 2–4 Liam Davies (WAL)
- Ashley Carty (ENG) (a) 4–2 Alexander Ursenbacher (SUI)[c]
- Louis Heathcote (ENG) 4–3 Jordan Brown (NIR)
- Wang Yuchen (HKG) 3–4 Mitchell Mann (ENG)
- Ishpreet Singh Chadha (IND) 2–4 Scott Donaldson (SCO)
- Jack Lisowski (ENG) 4–3 Liam Highfield (ENG)
- Kreishh Gurbaxani (IND) 2–4 Chang Bingyu (CHN)
- Xu Si (CHN) 4–0 Florian Nüßle (AUT)
- Liu Hongyu (CHN) 4–0 Ng On-yee (HKG)
- Fergal Quinn (NIR) 2–4 Gao Yang (CHN)
- He Guoqiang (CHN) 4–0 Farakh Ajaib (PAK)
- Steven Hallworth (ENG) 0–4 Sunny Akani (THA)
- Michał Szubarczyk (POL) 3–4 Umut Dikme (GER) (a)
- Liam Pullen (ENG) 3–4 Ben Mertens (BEL)
- Ryan Day (WAL) 2–4 Stuart Bingham (ENG)
- Gong Chenzhi (CHN) 1–4 Jak Jones (WAL)
- David Lilley (ENG) 4–2 Liam Graham (SCO)
- Chris Totten (SCO) 0–4 Antoni Kowalski (POL)
- Noppon Saengkham (THA) 4–1 Liu Wenwei (CHN)
- Huang Jiahao (CHN) 2–4 Matthew Stevens (WAL)
- Robbie McGuigan (NIR) 4–2 Lyu Haotian (CHN)
- Stan Moody (ENG) 4–2 Zhou Yuelong (CHN)
- Yao Pengcheng (CHN) 1–4 Sam Craigie (ENG)
- Bai Yulu (CHN) 4–2 Artemijs Žižins (LAT)
- Martin O'Donnell (ENG) 4–1 Sahil Nayyar (CAN)
- Oliver Lines (ENG) 4–1 Stuart Carrington (ENG) (a)
- Ricky Walden (ENG) 2–4 Joe O'Connor (ENG)
- Leone Crowley (IRL) 4–0 Hatem Yassen (EGY)
- Matthew Selt (ENG) 4–0 David Gilbert (ENG)
- Connor Benzey (ENG) 2–4 Iulian Boiko (UKR)
- Lei Peifan (CHN) 4–0 Mateusz Baranowski (POL)
- Long Zehuang (CHN) 4–3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (THA)
- Mink Nutcharut (THA) 1–4 Amir Sarkhosh (IRN)
- Lan Yuhao (CHN) 1–4 Reanne Evans (ENG)
- Fan Zhengyi (CHN) 2–4 Robert Milkins (ENG)
- Oliver Brown (ENG) 2–4 Xu Yichen (CHN)
- Anthony McGill (SCO) 4–3 Dylan Emery (WAL)
- Robbie Williams (ENG) 1–4 Bulcsú Révész (HUN)
- Zak Surety (ENG) 4–2 Zhao Hanyang (CHN)
- Julien Leclercq (BEL) 2–4 Ben Woollaston (ENG)
- Allan Taylor (ENG) 4–2 Chatchapong Nasa (THA)
- Ian Burns (ENG) 4–1 Michael Holt (ENG)
What trophy is awarded at the British Open Snooker?
In 2022 the tournament trophy was renamed the Clive Everton Trophy in tribute to the popular commentator and longtime editor of Snooker Scene magazine.
How can I watch the British Open Snooker?
ITV have the broadcast rights to the tournament and will be providing live coverage on ITV4.
