It will be one of the first events to be held in the Alexander Stadium since it underwent a full renovation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The meeting will see numerous world and Olympic champions take on Britain’s finest athletes.

Here’s what we know about the event.

What is the Diamond League?

The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions comprising a number of the best invitational athletics meetings – in 2022 there will be 13 meetings.

The series is the top tier of the World Athletics one-day meeting competitions.

What events will take place in Birmingham?

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman of all time, will be one of the star names appearing in Birmingham.

Not all disciplines are included in every Diamond League meeting.

In Birmingham male athletes will take part in the 100m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, high jump and discus.

Meanwhile female competitors will take part in the 100m, 800m, 1,500m, 5,000m, 400m hurdles, pole vault, long jump and discus.

What athletes will be appearing?

A total of seven reigning individual Olympic champions will be taking part in the meeting.

The blue ribbon men’s 100m race will be headlined by Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse, who will take on a field that includes former Olympic and world relay champion Yohan Blake, former world indoor champion Trayvon Bromell and Britain’s reigning European champion Zharnel Hughes.

Olympic hurdles champion Hansle Parchment and former Olympic champion Omar McLeod will be racing in the 110m hurdles alongside Britain’s former world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi (GBR).

In the men’s field events, Olympic high jump champion will be competing, as will all three medal winners from Tokyo – Daniel Stahl, Simon Pettersson and Lukas Weißhaidinger.

Olympic 1500m bronze medallist and Scottish record holder Josh Kerr will go up against world indoor champion Samuel Tefera and current world leader Abel Kipsang in the 1500m.

The men’s 800m includes world champion Donavan Brazier and Olympic silver and bronze medallists Ferguson Rotich and Patryk Dobek.

In the 400m, European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith will be taking on Michael Cherry, a member of the USA’s Olympic gold medal-winning 4 x 400m relay quartet.

Triple Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah, and the all-time second-fastest woman in the world, is the headliner of the women’s 100m, taking on a field including world and European champion Dina Asher-Smith.

In the pole vault, Olympic champion Katie Nageotte is joined by Olympic bronze medallist and British national record holder Holly Bradshaw., while in the discus Olympic champion and US national record holder Valarie Allman will take on multiple world and Olympic champ Sandra Perković

Olympic, world and European champion Malaika Mihambo headlines an impressive long jump field that also features world indoor champion Ivana Vuleta.

Meanwhile Olympic silver medallist and British national record holder Laura Muir will be running the 1500m alongside training partner and Olympic 800m fourth-place finisher Jemma Reekie.

In the 800m Olympic 800m silver medallist and British record holder Keely Hodgkinson will compete alongside fellow Brit and Olympic finalist Alex Bell.

The women’s 400m hurdles will feature five Olympic finalists including 2016 Olympic champion and Tokyo silver medallist Dalilah Muhammad.

And Britain’s Calli Thackery is joined in the 5000m by fellow Brits Jess Judd and Verity Ockenden.

Can I watch the althletics on television?

Each Diamond League meeting will be broadcast live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

You can catch action from the Birmingham event on BBC1 from 1.15-4.30pm.

Are there tickets available?

If you want to go and see the Birmingham Diamond League in person tickets are still available here.

Where are the other Diamond League meetings?

The full 2022 schedule is as follows:

May 13: Doha

May 21: Birmingham

May 28: Eugene

June 5: Rabat

June 9: Rome

June 16: Oslo

June 18: Paris

June 30: Stockholm

August 6: Silesia

August 10: Monaco

August 26: Lausanne

September 2: Brussels

September 7-8: Zurich

What is the prize money in the Diamond League?

There is prize money up for grabs for both the individual events and for the overall series.

The winner of each even will receive $10,000, while 2nd gets $6,000, 3rd $3,500, 4th $2,00, 5th $1,250, 6th $1,000, 7th $750 and 8th $500.

The overall winner after all events will get $30,000, 2nd $12,000, 3rd $7,000, 4th $4,000, 5th $2,500, 6th $2,000, 7th $1,500, 8th $1,000.