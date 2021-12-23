Andy Murray receives Australian Open wildcard after 'heroic exploits'

Andy Murray has received a wildcard entry to next month's Australian Open. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Scot, who is currently languishing at 134th in the world rankings, returns to the Melbourne Park event for the first time since 2019 when he made a tearful announcement that he would likely be playing his last tournament and retiring over his hip injury.

The former world number one has since battled back from career-saving hip resurfacing surgeries, and is playing well following his victory over a returning Rafael Nadal in last week's Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Murray is a popular figure Down Under having reached the final on five previous occasions, finishing runner-up each time, firstly to Roger Federer in 2010, and then to Novak Djokovic in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Confirming the three-time Grand Slam champion’s wildcard entry into the main draw, Open chief Craig Tiley said: "As a five-time finalist, Andy Murray has had so many memorable moments at the Australian Open.

"He's renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I'm delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.

"His heroic exploits have made him a firm fan favourite here at Melbourne Park."

The Australian Open runs from January 17-30 and Murray expressed delight at receiving an invite.

“I’m really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open and grateful to Craig and the team for the opportunity,” he said.

"I’ve had some great times playing in Australia in front of the amazing crowds and I can’t wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park.”