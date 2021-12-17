Andy Murray continues fine pre-season form with win over Rafael Nadal

The Scot, who defeated Dan Evans the previous day, was too strong for the Spaniard on the quick courts in Abu Dhabi, prevailing 6-3 7-5 in what was Nadal’s first match since August due to injury.

After the match, Murray said: "Me and Rafa played so many tough matches over the years and, well we’d not played for five or six years and it shows both of us have gone through a lot of injury troubles and issues. And it’s great to just have the opportunity to be on the court with him again.