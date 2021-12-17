Andy Murray continues fine pre-season form with win over Rafael Nadal

Andy Murray continued his preparation for next month’s Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Rafael Nadal at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

By Walter Monk
Friday, 17th December 2021, 7:28 pm
Andy Murray defeated Rafael Nadal in Abu Dhabi.

The Scot, who defeated Dan Evans the previous day, was too strong for the Spaniard on the quick courts in Abu Dhabi, prevailing 6-3 7-5 in what was Nadal’s first match since August due to injury.

Murray will now go on to face Andrey Rublev of Russia in Saturday’s final.

After the match, Murray said: "Me and Rafa played so many tough matches over the years and, well we’d not played for five or six years and it shows both of us have gone through a lot of injury troubles and issues. And it’s great to just have the opportunity to be on the court with him again.

“Rublevhad a fantastic season last year and he hits a huge ball from the back of the court so certainly will test my movement out.”

