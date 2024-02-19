Andy Murray is hoping to win his first match of 2024 in Qatar.

Scotland's Andy Murray will be hoping to earn his first win of the year at the Qatar Open - with happy memories of 2023.

It was this time last year that saw the Scot enjoy a sensational run at the tournament, storming his way to the final where he was beated by defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

The runners-up trophy must have felt as good as many of his past wins, following struggling for success after undergoing career-saving hip surgery in January 2019.

First held in 1993, The Qatar Open is a hard court tennis tournament held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar.

Here's what you need to know about this year's tournament - and who Murray will be playing.

When is the Qatar Open?

The 2024 Qatar ExxonMobil Open takes place from February 19-24.

How can I watch the Qatar Open?

The Qatar Open 2024 can be watched live on Sky Sports, which is available from £18 per month to Sky subscribers.

You can also watch via NOW TV without a subscription - just pay for a one-off daily or monthly pass.

When is Andy Murray playing?

Andy Murray has been drawn against France's Alexandre Müller in the first round, with the match scheduled to be played at around 3pm UK time on Tuesday, February 20.

It was a decent draw for Murray who will fancy his chances against the qualifier and world number 73, who he beat during his run to the final last year - the only time the two players have previously played each other.

Should he win he will face either fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Czech Jakub Mensik in the next round, with top seed Andrey Rublev the probably quarter-final opponent.

Who is favourite to win?

The bookies' favourite is Andrey Rublev, followed by Karen Khachanov, Ugo Humbert, Alexander Bublik and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

What is the Qatar Open prize money?

There is a prize pot of $1,395,875 up for grabs, allocated as follows: