Andy Murray admits 'definite possibility' he has played last Australian Open but 'no decision yet' on retirement

Andy Murray has admitted that it is a “definite possibility” that he has played his last match at the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old Scot suffered a sobering straight-sets defeat by 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in his first-round tie at Melbourne Park. Murray was a clear second-best for the majority of the match and failed to replicate his heroics of last year at the tournament, when he reached the third round with exhilarating victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis. It is only the second time in 16 visits to the Australian Open that Murray has lost in the first round.

Murray hinted in the build-up to the tournament that 2024 could be his last year on the main tour and he did little to quell suspicions that retirement is on the agenda when speaking at his media conference after losing to Etcheverry. “It’s a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here,” he said. “And yeah, I think probably because of how the match went and everything, I don't know. Whilst you're playing the match, you're obviously trying to control your emotions, focus on the points and everything. When you're one point away from the end, you're like, ‘I can't believe this is over so quickly’. In comparison to the matches that I played here last year, it's the complete opposite feeling walking off the court. I involved the crowd more. I’m just disappointed with the way I played and all of that stuff. Tough, tough way to finish.

Andy Murray speaks to the media after his first-round defeat by Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Australian Open.

On calling time on his glittering career, which includes three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and reaching No 1 in the world rankings, Murray added: “I've spoken to everyone and they know what I think and where I'd like to end up playing in my career and when that would be. I haven't made a decision yet and I need to think about it and see exactly when that would be."