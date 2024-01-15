Dispirited Andy Murray crashes out of Australian Open after being outclassed by Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Andy Murray is out of the Australian Open after suffering a demoralising first-round defeat to Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Murray, a five-times finalist at Melbourne Park, was largely outclassed by the 30th seed from Argentina, losing 6-4 6-2 6-2 in two hours and 24 minutes. Etcheverry, ranked 30 in the world and 14 places ahead of the veteran Scot, played some excellent tennis and was particularly strong on serve, only being broken once. For Murray, though, this was not the performance he nor his camp were expecting, with the 36-year-old making too many errors and losing his own serve on six occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray made the third round last year after exhilarating wins over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, but there was little pizzazz from the former US Open and Wimbledon champion in what is only his second opening-round defeat at the Australian Open in 16 years. He was competitive at the beginning of the contest with Etcheverry but once the Argentine broke at 3-3 in the first set, he took control. This was the third meeting in the space of ten months between the duo and while the first two contests went the distance, with one win apiece, this was a far more one-sided affair.

Andy Murray was defeated in straight sets by Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Australian Open.

Murray, who has admitted this could be his last year on the ATP tour, could well have played his final match at the Australian Open. He said at the end of last season that he was not enjoying tennis, and this was his fourth defeat in a row dating back to October, while he has now lost seven of his last eight matches, the worst run of his career. Murray hung his head as he trudged disconsolately back to his chair after a final forehand sailed into the net and he looked emotional while waving to all sides of the arena. This defeat is likely to result in him dropping out of the top 50 in the world rankings and he is next scheduled to play at the start of next month in Montpellier, France, at a 250 event indoors.