New bursary fund to help Scottish golfers tee up in big Troon event
A new bursary fund has been launched to help Scottish golfers meet the cost of playing in the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship at Troon.
The Helen Holm Bursary Fund has been set up thanks to the patronage of the Holm family to mark the memory of a legendary figure - she won the national title five times - in Scottish amateur golf.
The bursary will see two female Scottish golfers per year each receiving £500 to help cover expenses related to participation in one of Scottish Golf’s marquee events, which involves a final round on Royal Troon.
“The family have been tremendous advocates for women’s golf in Scotland for decades and this new bursary will ensure the legacy of Helen Holm continues for many years to come,” said Scottish Golf CEO Robbie Clyde.
“I had the privilege of meeting members of the Holm family last year at Troon during the championship and it was evident just how much pride they take in supporting the next generation of players through their ongoing association with this event.
“From reading about her achievements, it’s clear that Helen was a pioneer for women’s golf in Scotland as she blazed a trail on the course. It is entirely fitting that her name continues to be associated with breaking down barriers to play in the modern era.
“The two recipients who benefit from funding each year will, I’m sure, be inspired by learning about Helen’s career and thankful for the ongoing generosity of her family.”
This year’s event takes place on 18-20 April, with the closing date for applications for the bursary funds being 17 March.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.