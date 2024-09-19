Netflix will release a new, behind the scenes documentary on the NBA which delves into the life of stars such as LeBron James and Jayson Tatum.

Netflix are set to release one of the most highly-anticipated sports documentaries of the year in the coming weeks, with the launch of explosive, in-depth, behind the scenes NBA documentary series ‘Starting 5’ hitting on the platform this October.

Following on from the success of other Netflix sports documentaries such as Receiver, Quarterback and Full Swing, the popular streaming service has will now dip its toes into basketball as it provides ‘unfiltered’ footage of the world’s biggest basketball stars, such as LeBron James and Jayson Tatum.

Taking fans into the lives of the each player, the documentary will show how some of the world’s biggest sports stars deal with the pressure of on-court battles, combined with their often hectic personal lives away from the arenas.

While the Michael Jordan documentary ‘The Last Dance’ is one of Netflix’s most successful TV series ever made, the streaming app has yet to delve into modern day NBA in the way they have done with NFL, Formula 1 and golf. However, Starting 5 will take viewers right into the heart of NBA, with an exclusive look into the daily lives of the league’s biggest icons during the 23/24 season and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

The official synopsis of the documentary series will take NBA fanatics into the world of five of basketball’s biggest names as they “experience the players' battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries and balance the demands of family and legacy."

Want to know when the series is released and how to watch it? Here is everything you need to know about Starting 5.

Starting 5 cast on Netflix - which NBA players are featured?

As mentioned above, LA Lakers star LeBron James is the biggest name featured, though he is far from the only big name involved in the series. Alongside him will be Boston Celtic’s Jayson Tatum, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis.

The addition of LeBron to the series will add a real layer of intrigue. Viewed as one of the best, if not THE best, players to ever play in the NBA, the doc will offer viewers exclusive footage of the league’s oldest active player as he continues to defy expectations and dominate the court.

They aren’t the only big names set to feature in the documentary though, with confirmed appearances from former American President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. NFL legend Peyton Manning is also set to feature.

Netflix Starting 5 - how many episodes?

It has been confirmed that the documentary will be split into 10 episodes, much like the NFL series ‘Quarterback’, which had a similar theme and focussed on a series of individual players throughout. While not yet confirmed, each episode is expected to be around 45 minutes long.

Starting 5 Netflix UK release date

The documentary will land on Netflix UK on October 9, the streaming service has confirmed. This means the sports doc will land mere days before the start of the 24/25 NBA season, which is set to begin on October 22.

Each episode of the series will be available to watch at 8.01am on the morning of release. Watch the trailer for the show here.