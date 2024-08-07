Team GB skateboarder Andy Macdonald. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

The Team GB skateboarder will become the oldest ever Olympic skater at Paris 2024. Here is everything you need to know about Andy Macdonald.

He was the first man to ever skateboard through the White House and now Andy Macdonald could become the sport’s oldest medal winner ever at the Paris Olympics.

Macdonald will represent Team GB in skateboarding today, aiming to join Sky Brown in the medals table after watching his 16-year-old team mate claiming a bronze in women’s park earlier this week. A legend of the sport, the 51-year-old first began skating professionally in 1985 and has a close friendship with skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, who said fans can always expect Macdonald “to do something amazing” as he lavished praise on the British-American skater ahead of his participation in the Olympic Games.

The popular sportsman qualified for the Olympics in Paris after making it through the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest in June, and is a much loved icon within the sport. Britain’s first male competitor in skateboarding, Macdonald is a pioneer and has an astonishing career that has spanned almost four decades.

New to skateboarding and want to know everything there is to know about Andy Macdonald? Here is everything you should know about him, including how to watch him compete at the Olympics in Paris.

When is Andy Macdonald skateboarding at the Olympics?

The Team GB skateboarder will take part in the Men's Park Prelims Heat 4 skateboarding at 2.04pm UK time. Should he qualify for the final, he will compete for a gold medal just hours later in the Men's Park Final at 4.30pm UK time.

You can stream the competition live via Discovery+ and BBC iPlayer.

Who is Andy Macdonald and what skateboarding awards has he won?

A friend of the world’s most popular skateboarder Tony Hawk, the 51-year-old become the oldest Olympic skateboarder in his history after qualifying for the Paris Olympics earlier this year. He says he hopes to prove “age is just a number” in the French capital and is there to “represent the old guys”. However, Macdonald is far from an unknown in the skateboarding world and holds the record for the most X Games medals in vert skateboarding and won the World Cup Skateboarding competition eight times. He has won eight gold medals, seven silver medals and eight bronze medals throughout his career.

Where was skateboarder Andy Macdonald born? Is Andy Macdonald British?

The 51-year-old is actually from the Greater Boston area of Melrose, Massachusetts in the United States. He has previously represented America from 1994 until 2024 in the Summer X Games and the Nitro World Games. However, in 2022 he announced his intention to make the 2024 Paris Games, citing he wanted to represent Team GB and secured qualification in June 2024.