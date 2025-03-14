Junior membership boost for Scottish Golf clubs

The number of girl members are golf clubs in Scotland grew in 2024 | Scottish Golf

Rise in number of boys and girls playing at clubs reported by Scottish Golf

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An increase in the membership of both boys and girls contributed to a “slight increase” in the total playing membership at Scottish golf clubs last year.

It had been reported in Scottish Golf’s AGM papers to member clubs that there had been a “slight decrease” in the total membership figure for the recording period ending last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the governing body has now revealed that the number actually increased once again, albeit by just under one per cent after rising to 210,498.

“On closer inspection, it appears the decrease is confined to adult playing membership, mitigated by an increase in junior membership,” said a Scottish Golf spokesperson.

The number of girl members are golf clubs in Scotland grew in 2024 | Scottish Golf

Stakeholders attending the AGM in Glasgow on Friday were told that a 1.01 per cent decline in male adult membership had been calculated while adult female membership for the same period had dropped by 1.4 per cent.

However, a total junior playing membership of 25,837 represented a 15 per cent rise in the number of boy members at the 568 clubs around the country and a 1.27 increase on the girls’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another boost was reported in terms of junior participation numbers through programmes such as Golf Sixes, Golf Nines, Junior Skills and Junior Flag Championships.

According to the Rosyth-based organisation, 159 clubs engaged in more than one programme while there were close to 4,500 unique participants across the programmes.

Female participation of 24.9 per cent represented an increase on last year while the popular Golf Sixes League involved 1,420 participants.

Scotland's best golf courses Read our guide to Scotland's best golf courses Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

“In 2024, we also strengthened our commitment to bringing more people into the game, with the recruitment of our new Community and Schools Manager as well as our new Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager,” said Scottish Golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both these positions started in late spring 2024 and, in such a short time, they have already had an impressive impact on the way that we now engage with a much wider range of communities and people who currently don’t feel able or unsure how to engage with golf.

“Building better relationships with the school community, as well as breaking down barriers to get into golf is critical if we are to increase participation across the country.”

Stakeholders have also been informed that OpenPlay, which was launched by Scottish Golf in 2021 to allow so-called “nomadic golfers” to get a handicap without becoming a club member, continues to grow.

The scheme now has over 4,100 members, with an average age of 39.4, which, according to Scottish Golf, is 15 years younger than club membership average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“OpenPlay continues to be an important part of the pathway to club membership and we are pleased that last year we achieved a 17 per cent conversion rate from OpenPlay membership into club membership – with one club reporting seven members from OpenPlay have joined in the last few weeks,” said a report presented at the AGM.

At it, Glasgow Golf Club member Alan Kilpatrick was given the green light by stakeholders to take over as the organisation’s chair from Fraser Thornton, who had been filling the role on an interim basis.