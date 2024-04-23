Scotland's John Higgins is enjoying a run at the UK Championship. | Getty Images

The Scot is looking to roll back the years and win another Triple Crown event this week.

First held in 1977, this year’s UK Championship is the 47th time the finest players in the world have competed for the title.

It’s the first of the so-called ‘Triple Crown’ events of the season, with the World Championships and the Masters the other big two tournaments.

Last year’s championship saw Ronnie O’Sullivan defeat Ding Junhui 10-7 in the final - the second final defeat in a row for the Chinese star.

But O’Sullivan was knocked out 6-4 by Barry Hawkins in the first match of the entire tournament - with Mark Selby another early casualty.

Meanwhile a whitewash defeat for Stephen Maguire means that John Higgins is now the only Scot left in the draw - and he’s made the third round where he’s taking on world number one Judd Trump.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wizard of Wishaw.

When is John Higgins playing his next game in the UK Snooker Championships?

John Higgins is currently playing his third found match against Judd Trump and is 4-4 in the best of 11 match.

How many UK Championships has John Higgins won?

Higgins has won the UK Championship three times - in 1998, 2000 and 2010.

How many World Championships has John Higgins won?

Higgins has been world champion four times – in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

He beat Judd Trump 18–15 in the final to win his last title, having defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan in a tight quarter final 13–10.

Overall he has won 31 career ranking titles, placing him in third position on the all-time list behind Ronnie O'Sullivan (41) and Stephen Hendry (36).

Why was John Higgins suspended from snooker?

In 2010 John Higgins was the subject of match-fixing allegations after a sting operation by the News of the World Sunday newspaper.

An investigative reporter met Higgins in Kyiv posing as somebody trying to organise a series of snooker events. It was alleged that Higgins (and his manager Pat Mooney) had agreed to lose frames in exchange for a payment of €300,000. Higgins issued a statement explaining that he had simply "played along" after suspecting his safety was at risk from the involvement of the Russian Mafia. An independent tribunal withdrew the match-fixing charges, but found him guilty of "giving the impression" that he would breach rules. He received a six-month ban and was fined £75,000.

How much has John Higgins won in his snooker career to date?

During his successful career, Higgins has won prize money of around £10 million. If he wins this year’s UK Championship, he’ll bank a further £250,000.

Has John Higgins made a 147 break at the UK Championship?

Higgins made a maximum break in the 2012 UK Championship at the last-16 stage.

Higgins is also one of only nine players to have recorded a maximum at the World Championship – with Kyren Wilson becoming the latest member of the 147 club last year.