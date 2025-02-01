'It was a really good day' - Scottish golfer goes low again in South Africa

David Law jumps 30 spots on back of eight-under-par 64 in Pretoria event

David Law reckons he might need to sign for a second successive 63 in a closing round in South Africa to give himself a chance to mark his return to the Hotel Planner Tour with an early-season win.

The Aberdonian heads into the final round of the MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood Estate sitting joint-sixth after jumping more than 30 spots on the back of an eight-under-par 64 in the penultimate circuit.

“Yeah, it was a really good day,” admitted Law of his nine-birdie salvo at the Pretoria venue after moving to 15 under par, which would be good enough to be leading in some events but not in a low-scoring week like this one.

South African Daniel Van Tonder, winner of last week’s SDC Open, is out in front again on 22 under after following an opening 62 with a brace of 66s, meaning Law and others in the chasing pack are probably going to have to shoot the lights out on the final day.

“I think that’s a sort of given on this course,” replied Law to being asked if it would be a case of heading out on Sunday with all guns blazing. “There’s not much trouble off the tee and the greens are still relatively soft.

“With it being quite wide and not much rough, you need to be aggressive and, if you are not shooting probably five under or better, then you are not maintaining your position so, yeah, the plan is to go out and make as many birdies as possible tomorrow.”

Law, who secured a share of fifth spot after finishing with a flourish last weekend with his nine-under 63, started this low effort with three straight birdies then making four in a row towards the end of his back nine.

“It’s a big test of patience obviously.” admitted the Aberdonian of knowing that lots of birdies are imperative in every round. “If things aren’t going your way early on, which was kind of my story yesterday, it is tough because you feel everyone is going past you because everyone is making birdies.

“So it was really nice to get off to the start I did today and not feel as if I was behind and I think that sort of settled me down and just let me go and play golf.”

Law, who won the ISPS Handa Vic Open in his rookie season in 2019, lost his DP World Tour card at the end of last season and is determined to regain his seat at the top table as quickly as possible.

“I’m still in two minds about what schedule to play this year,” he admitted. “The plan is to play the first eight out here, see how I am positioned after that because I think I should get another few starts on the main tour, though I don’t know exactly how many.

“We’ll just have to wait and see where we are come May in terms of the Race to Dubai and also out here and see what the best plan is to get me back on the main tour.”

Meanwhile, Connor Syme and Richie Ramsay are both sitting just four shots off the lead, held by Englishman Callum Tarren, heading into the final round of the DP World Tour’s Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship.