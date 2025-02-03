'I'll take boring to be more effective' - Rory McIlroy on new mindset

Northern Irishman lands 27th PGA Tour title with two-shot success in California

Rory McIlroy says he’s happy to become a bit “boring” on the golf course if it helps make him more “effective” as the Northern Irishman bids to become world No 1 again.

McIlroy was speaking after opening his 2025 PGA Tour campaign with a two-shot success over his Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

It was the 35-year-old’s 27th success on the US circuit and also marked the third time he’d won on his season debut since 2021.

Rory McIlroy shows off the trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“It's been a great week for a lot of different reasons, hole-in-one (in his opening round on Thursday), playing Cypress for the first time, obviously getting a win,” said McIlroy after signing off with a 66 to finish with a 21-under-par total.

“Yeah, it's been a really cool week. Obviously couldn't wish for a better start for my PGA Tour season. I've been on a nice run of form since last fall. I've played some really good golf and continued that into this year. Yeah, just a great way to start the year.”

McIlroy, who’d already started his 2025 calendar campaign by tying for fourth behind Tyrrell Hatton in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, is the first player in 20 years to reach 27 PGA Tour wins since Phil Mickelson.

“Getting to that number is really cool,” he admited. “I think for me it's even more meaningful that I don't really play a full schedule on the PGA Tour either. I spend my time between here and the DP World Tour.

“Yeah, I think I'm up over 40 worldwide wins, which is a pretty cool number. Yeah, absolutely, 27 is a cool number on the PGA Tour. Hopefully I keep adding to that and break a 30 barrier at some point this year and keep going from there.”

McIlroy will head to Augusta National in April for his latest attempt to complete a career grand slam by winning The Masters for the first time. He’ll then tee it up at Quail Hollow, a happy hunting ground over the years, in the PGA Championship while this year’s major schedule also includes a home gig at Royal Portrush in the 153rd Open in July.

McIlroy is still feeling the “hurt” of losing out to Bryson DeChambeau in the US Open at Pinehurst last year, but, partly through looking closely at how world No 1 Scottie Scheffler goes about his business on the golf course, he is adopting a new mindset this season.

“It’s about thinking of strategy and impulses, hitting the right shot at the right time or being in a different place mentally, calming yourself down, using breathing exercises, whatever it is, and I think the one thing that I did today really well is I didn't get too flustered,” he said.

“It certainly feels a little more boring to me. It might look a little bit more boring on the golf course, but it's definitely more effective. That's something that I'm consciously trying to do a little bit better of a job at. Today was a good test and I was able to come through it pretty well.”