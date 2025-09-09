Scot enjoys chance to ‘measure up’ against Masters champion in BMW PGA warm up at Wentworth

Grant Forrest arrived at Wentworth still pinching himself after receiving a call from US President Donald Trump then found himself playing a practice round for this week’s BMW PGA Championship with career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy.

Forrest, who is among eight Scots teeing up in the $8 million Rolex Series event, joined Masters champion McIlroy and Swede Ludvig Aberg for a few holes on the West Course at the Surrey venue on Monday.

Grant Forrest received a call from US President Donald Trump after his win in last month’s Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links | Ross Parker/Getty Images

McIlroy had landed his 20th DP World Tour triumph less than 24 hours earlier with a play-off victory in the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club and wasted no time gearing up for this week’s assignment close to his new home.

"That was good to just measure up against two of the best at the moment," said Forrest, smiling, after playing another practice round on Tuesday. "Especially Rory, the year and career he's had. He's been at the top for so long and to play with someone who's at that level, it's great just to pick their brains and see what they do.

"He's a phenomenal player so it's always good to see what they're doing. Rory hits the ball so well, so far, so straight. You can see why he wins so much. After we played, he was off to the gym. You put the work in, that's what you do. You keep putting in the effort and the results will come at some point."

Forrest landed his second DP World Tour win with an impressive victory in last month’s Nexo Championship, which was staged at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

Soon after he’d been presented with the trophy, the East Lothian-based player found himself having a conversation with the US President on FaceTime. Golf-mad Trump praised Forrest for his performance and invited him over to the US to play a round with him at one of the courses he owns.

"It's been radio silence since the win," joked Forrest. "I didn't take him up on his offer to play the very next day. Bonkers, really. I suppose he's speaking more to me as the owner of the golf course in that situation, but he just happens to be the President of the United States. It was funny.

Grant Forrest celebrates his Nexo Championship win with wife Christy and son Spencer at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire | Ross Parker/Getty Images

"I'll certainly not forget it. Not many people have been on FaceTime with the President. Obviously, everyone that congratulates you, that's the next thing they say. 'How was it speaking to Donald Trump?' I didn't really say much, to be honest. It was just off he went.

"It was really cool. Certainly at the beginning of that week, if you told me I was doing that on Sunday night, I wouldn't have believed you."

‘ I'd love to get one of the PGA Tour cards - but it’s not the be-all and end-all’

Forrest heads into this week’s event sitting 39th in the Race to Dubai Rankings and needs a strong finish to the season to get himself in the mix for ten PGA Tour up for grabs next year.

“We just stick to our plan and keep chipping away at what we're doing and see where it leaves us,” he said. "Obviously, I'd love to get one of the cards. I'd love to have a go at it out there.