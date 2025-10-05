'I did everything against the book this week' - Bob MacIntyre on his bad Dunhill diet

Scot surprised himself by mustering energy to record four-shot win after draining Ryder Cup week

Bob MacIntyre joked that he’d overcome “doing everything against the book” to join Paul Lawrie, Stephen Gallacher and Colin Montgomerie as an Alfred Dunhill Links champion.

In an event reduced to 54 holes after Saturday’s play was abandoned due to Storm Amy, the Oban man recorded an impressive four-shot success after carding 66s at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and, finally, St Andrews,

It was MacIntyre’s fourth DP World Tour triumph and is expected to see him climb from ninth to eighth when the Official World Golf Ranking is updated on Monday morning.

Bob MacIntyre shows off the impressive Alfred Dunhill Links Championship trophy on the Swilcan Bridge | Kevin McGlynn

However, the 29-year-old laughed when he was asked how he’d been able to muster up the energy to leave a world-class field trailing in his wake after the exertions of a draining Ryder Cup in New York last week.

“To be honest, I don't know,” he admitted, having picked up a cheque for just over $800,000 as he jumped seven spots to sixth behind Rory McIlroy in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai.

“I had a laugh when we were driving the buggy back down to the clubhouse. I've done everything against the book this week. In terms of preparation, I pitched up Wednesday afternoon and played 12 holes.

“The diet has not been good this week - I can confirm that. I've eaten plenty of takeaways, fish and chips, plenty of other things.

“But it's sometimes when you are least expecting it that things happen. When I won in Canada (on the PGA Tour last season with his dad Dougie caddying for him), everything that I wanted to do, I didn't do. Yeah, here we are this week.”

Lawrie won the event’s inaugural staging in 2001 before Gallacher and Montgomerie then landed title triumphs in 2004 and 2005 respectively.

MacIntyre started his latest bid to emulate the trio by making a “daft” bogey at Carnoustie, but from that moment on he hardly put a foot out of place.

His six-under-par effort in awful conditions at Kingsbarns on Friday earned him a share of the halfway lead and he wasn’t going to be denied once he’d opened the last round by holing a 20-foot birdie putt at St Andrews.

“Yeah, I played beautifully all week,” added the 29-year-old. “I think my round at Kingsbarns on Friday was as good as I've got. Played beautifully. Controlled the golf ball well. Yeah, three rounds of six under is not bad.”

Scott Jamieson finished joint-fifth to secure his DP World Tour card for another season after coming into this week sitting 119th in the Race to Dubai but now up to 88th.