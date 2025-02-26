Huge new boost for Scottish golf course saved from closure last year

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster

Specialist Golf Writer

Comment
Published 26th Feb 2025, 14:12 BST
Hollandbush granted approval for asset transfer of course by South Lanarkshire Council

A year after it was spared from possible closure, Hollandbush Golf Club has received approval from South Lanarkshire Council for an asset transfer for the course.

The news was shared by Mags Cathcart, the club manager, on Wednesday straight after the green light had been given by councillors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Live update from the South Lanarkshire Council building,” she reported in a video on social media. “Just came out of a meeting of Housing and Technical Services, where Hollandbush Golf Club was approved for an asset transfer of the course.

“Here we go. The hard work starts now on a transition period and we hope the community continues to back what we are doing. Thanks again for all your help.”

Scotland's best golf courses

Read our guide to Scotland's top golf courses

Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

Hollandbush was spared by councillors last year after a post on social media urged golfers to “bombard” their local councillors in a bid to highlight the popularity of the course.

Hollandbush Golf Club in South Lanarkshire has been handed another huge boostHollandbush Golf Club in South Lanarkshire has been handed another huge boost
Hollandbush Golf Club in South Lanarkshire has been handed another huge boost | Contributed

Scottish Golf, meanwhile, also contacted South Lanarkshire Council urging it to “understand the context” of any decision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That led to an extra £800,000 being put into a Community Fightback Fund to allow Hollandbush to keep running over the past 12 months.

In that time, it has been maintained by the Council and run by South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture but, at the same time, the club has been working on a new model for running the club and course.

The huge boost for Hollandbush has come at a time when another municipal course, Dalmuir in Clydebank, has been put back on the chopping block by West Dunbartonshire Council after being spared as part of cutbacks 12 months ago.

Related topics:South LanarkshireCouncillors
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice