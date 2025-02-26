Huge new boost for Scottish golf course saved from closure last year
A year after it was spared from possible closure, Hollandbush Golf Club has received approval from South Lanarkshire Council for an asset transfer for the course.
The news was shared by Mags Cathcart, the club manager, on Wednesday straight after the green light had been given by councillors.
“Live update from the South Lanarkshire Council building,” she reported in a video on social media. “Just came out of a meeting of Housing and Technical Services, where Hollandbush Golf Club was approved for an asset transfer of the course.
“Here we go. The hard work starts now on a transition period and we hope the community continues to back what we are doing. Thanks again for all your help.”
Hollandbush was spared by councillors last year after a post on social media urged golfers to “bombard” their local councillors in a bid to highlight the popularity of the course.
Scottish Golf, meanwhile, also contacted South Lanarkshire Council urging it to “understand the context” of any decision.
That led to an extra £800,000 being put into a Community Fightback Fund to allow Hollandbush to keep running over the past 12 months.
In that time, it has been maintained by the Council and run by South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture but, at the same time, the club has been working on a new model for running the club and course.
The huge boost for Hollandbush has come at a time when another municipal course, Dalmuir in Clydebank, has been put back on the chopping block by West Dunbartonshire Council after being spared as part of cutbacks 12 months ago.
