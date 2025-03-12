How Bob MacIntyre is set to feature more in TV coverage of PGA Tour events

New World Feed being launched at The Players hailed as ‘very, very exciting’ for golf fans

Bob MacIntyre and other international golfers on the PGA Tour are set to be featured more in TV coverage of events on the US circuit through a new offering aimed at “bringing audiences around the world closer to their favourite players”.

Being launched at this week’s The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, the PGA Tour World Feed should help ease the frustration of Scottish golf fans over a lack of coverage of MacIntyre despite the Oban man having broken into the top 20 in the world on the back of his wins in the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open last year.

The new World Feed will allow the PGA Tour to focus exclusively on international players as opposed to Americans mainly being featured on the various network channels that cover the US circuits. Up to six cameras will be dedicated to “international storytelling” at events, meaning fans will be able to see more of the likes of MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Hideki Matsuyama.

Bob MacIntyre pictured during a practice round prior to The Players Championship in Florida | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“We will be bringing audiences around the world closer to their favourite players,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan of the new offering during his annual pre-event press conference at The Players. “If you look - on a per capita basis - at the number of fans in Norway that love Viktor Hovland, you look at the following that Hideki has in Japan, you look at the players that are not on this tour today that are the stars of the future.

“The World Feed and our new PGA Tour Studios gives us complete flexibility to be able to build our stars faster, to tell their stories faster, to have them engage with their fans in ways that we're not even imagining today.

“So I think it's a really important asset for us, and it's also an asset for us to be an even better partner to our media partners today. And that's what we're excited about.”

The launch of the World Feed has been made possible by the PGA Tour creating its own state-of-the-art TV studios, which opened in January, at the circuit’s HQ in Ponte Vedra Beach.

“Today we have a product that we call the Enhanced International Feed, which is called the EIF for short,” Kate Sharp, the tour’s senior vice president of international media, told The Scotsman as she explained how fans around the globe will benefit from the new offering.

“Essentially, it’s a US product that we export. We have very, very little control of what we put into that feed as we essentially take what the networks - whether that is Golf Channel, NBC or CBS - are doing. All of their graphics, their commentary and any of the features they are running.

“What we do today is frame that up a little bit by filling in the commercial breaks so they are not black holes and eliminating any blatant full-page sponsorship.

“Now we are going to have a lot of flexibility. What the World Feed is now going to give us is that we will now have full control of the production and the telecast. We will be producing it ourselves at our PGA Tour Studios.

“We have our own World Feed team that is essentially a replica of what is happening in other TV trucks or what is happening with PGA Tour Live. So we have a dedicated team now for the World Feed.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks to the media prior to The Players Championship | Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

“We will still be taking the coverage from the networks, but the difference is that it is much more of a clean coverage. We are just taking the images and the golf shots. We are not taking the graphics or their talent or anything like that. We have our own graphics package. We have our own four-person commentary team and now we have the ability to cut golf ourselves.

“We will have access to our own cameras. Not a huge amount but probably up to about six that we can deploy with certain groups if we want to, maybe a Scottish player, for example, or Matsuyama climbing up the leaderboard. The networks might not be giving them much love and we can deploy a camera to chase them down and get that content in our coverage.

“It is really the control of the broadcast that gives us the flexibility to really do what we want with it now, which is amazing.”

UK-based fans will be able to watch the new feed through Sky Sports in the UK, with Nick Dougherty, Robert Lee and Dame Laura Davies set to be part of the World Feed team later in the season.

“I have been here for 19 years and I have been in international media almost the whole time,” added Sharp. “We did our Discovery deal in 2019 and it was obviously big at the time, but this is probably one of the biggest things we have done in terms of looking at the scale and growth of our international media business and where we want to be in the next five to ten years. We are very, very excited.”

MacIntyre, who missed the cut on his debut last year, is the sole Scot this time around in the PGA Tour’s flagship event, which features 48 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.