Hosts announced for return of Scottish Golf Awards

Eilidh Barbour and Martin Geissler to join forces for Glasgow event

Two well-kent faces have been announced as the hosts of next month’s Scottish Golf Awards in Glasgow.

Both highly-respected broadcasters, Eilidh Barbour and Martin Geissler will join forces for the event’s eagerly-awaited return on 14 March at voco® Grand Central Glasgow.

Bob MacIntyre and Gemma Dryburgh, the respective Scottish No 1s, are both up for awards, as are stalwarts of the grass-roots game.

“Golf is an important part of my life – both professionally and socially,” said Barbour, who is a member of Scottish Golf’s OpenPlay platform for independent golfers and regularly enjoys a game at Gleneagles. “I’m really looking forward to co-hosting these awards.

Eilidh Barbour, right and pictured with Iona Stephen, will be one of the hosts for next month’s Scottish Golf Awards in Glasgow | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“There are so many inspirational stories across our sport that it will be fantastic to showcase them to a wider audience and applaud all the work that goes on at clubs and in communities all over Scotland.”

For the past 13 years, Geissler has been an active member of Muckhart and said: “I love my golf and I’m really looking forward to the return of the Awards and helping to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.

“Over the years as a member at Muckhart, I’ve learned to appreciate just how much work goes on behind the scenes to ensure the grassroots of the game remain strong.

“It’s only right that we all take time to recognise these unsung heroes of the game as well as honouring the stars of the sport that represent Scotland so well on a global stage.”

Together, Barbour and Geissler will announce the winners across 11 categories at the Scottish Golf Awards 2025. Six categories drew entries from the public before an independent judging panel shortlisted three finalists in each category.

The categories are Club of the Year (sponsored by Pin Vision), Coach of the Year, Golf Futures Award (sponsored by DotGolf), Impact and Innovation Award (sponsored by Citation), Spirit of Golf Award and Golf For All Community Award.

For an event being delivered by Scottish Golf in partnership with Limitless DMC/21CC Group, four more categories saw finalists nominated by a Scottish Golf judging panel.

These category prizes are for Male Professional of the Year (sponsored by HalfSpace), Female Professional of the Year, Male Amateur of the Year and Female Amateur of the Year.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be judged by a Scottish Golf staff panel and the winner will be announced as the climax to the gala awards evening.