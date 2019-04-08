Scottish Grand National: what time does the race start, what TV channel is it on and what is the weather forecast?

Have your say

Here is everything you need to know about the Scottish Grand National.

The Scottish Grand National is the biggest and richest jumps event in the country, with horses coming from across the UK, Ireland and Europe to battle each other over the marathon four-mile course.

The race is worth £215,000 to the winner who will come from a field of up to 30 horses.

When is the Scottish Grand National?

The race is on Saturday, 13 April at Ayr Racecourse, with the race due to get underway at 3.35pm.

How can I watch the Scottish Grand National?

The meet will be shown live on ITV as part of their horse racing coverage on Saturday.

Racing TV will also show the race.

What is the weather going to be like at the Scottish Grand National?

With the race happening in April, the forecast is unpredictable and could change however at the moment the Met Office is predicting cloudy weather.

The temperature could get into the double digits and there may be patches of sun with only a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Who is favourite to win the Scottish Grand National?

Dingo Dollar and Big River are joint favourites at around 8/1, with Vintage Clouds close behind at around 10/1 according to the betting website Oddschecker.

The full list of runners and riders is yet to be finalised with only the five day declarations available on the Scottish Grand National website.

The final list of runners will be available on Friday when entries are confirmed.