Scottish Grand National runners and riders and betting guide

Beware the Bear leads the list of runners and riders at the Scottish Grand National this weekend in Ayr.

Favourites for Saturday’s race, due to go off at 3.35pm, are Dingo Dollar and Big River on 8/1, with Beware the Bear available at 9/1.

Vintage Clouds fell at the Grand National last weekend but has declared and should run.

Two horses at 10/1 and 16/1, Talkischeap and The Young Master were among those who pulled out.

Here is the full list of runners and riders

1. Beware The Bear (Jerry McGrath)

2. Sizing Codelco (Harry Cobden)

3. Vintage Clouds (Danny Cook)

4. Blue Flight (Callum Bewley)

5. Dingo Dollar (Wayne Hutchinson)

6. Carole's Destrier (Robbie Dunne)

7. Crosshue Boy (Sean Flanagan)

8. Crosspark (Harry Skelton)

9. Cogry (Sam Twiston-Davies)

10. Skipthecuddles (Kielan Woods)

11. Big River (Derek Fox)

12. Red Infantry (Tom O'Brien)

13. Impulsive Star (Sam Waley-Cohen 3)

14. Arthur's Gift (Tom Bellamy)

15. Kingswell Theatre (Ben Poste)

16. Brian Boranha (Henry Brooke)

17. Takingrisks (Sean Quinlan)

18. Cloth Cap (Richie McLernon)

19. Chidswell (Craig Nichol)

20. Mysteree (Brendan Powell)

21. Beau Du Brizais (James Best)

22. Rathlin Rose (Tom Scudamore)

23. ACDC (Paddy Brennan)

24. Chic Name (Johnny Burke)

25. Geronimo (Rachael McDonald 5)

26. Morney Wing (Rex Dingle 5)

27. Doing Fine (Sean Bowen)

28. Van Gogh Du Granit (David Noonan)