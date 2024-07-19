With sporting talent often comes incredible wealth, with bumper contracts, clothing lines and everything in between on offer to the world’s biggest sports stars, it is perhaps no surprise that golf is one of the richest sports when it comes to their highest paid talents.

With iconic names such as Tiger Woods in the mix, perhaps it is no surprise with the 48-year-old Californian pairing up with Nike for a number of years all whilst winning tournament after tournament. But who is the world's richest golfer?

Here are the top 14 richest golf players in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Wyndham Clark - $6 million The 2023 US Open champion is first on the list with the Colorado born golfer having a reported $6 million net worth. | Ross Kinnaird Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Kim - $10 million The Korean-American golfer has a reported net worth of $10 million and just sneaks into this list. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Xander Schauffele - $14 million The San Diego born golfer has a reported net worth of $14 million. | Jared C. Tilton Photo: Jared C. Tilton Photo Sales