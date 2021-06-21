The R&A world of Golf museum (Photo: Alan Richardson).

Beginning as a cabinet of curiosities in the 1800s, the Museum based at the home of golf – St Andrews – enters a new era as The R&A World Golf Museum.

Previously known as the British Golf Museum, the newly developed site will bring to life the past, present and future of golf through immersive, eye-catching and interactive displays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The story of golf is presented through six new thematic zones, each designed to engage and entertain through experiential and video displays.

The R&A world of Golf museum in St Andrews (Photo: Alan Richardson).

From July 2021, The R&A World Golf Museum will also feature an exhibition celebrating the life of legendary golfer Severino Ballesteros named Seve – His Life Through the Lens.

The exhibition will run for 18 months, including throughout The 150th Open in St Andrews.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a unique collection dedicated to his greatest achievements in golf, including winning The Open on three occasions in 1979, 1984 and 1988.

Phil Anderton, executive director and chief development officer at The R&A said: “Golf is synonymous with St Andrews – it was first played here in the 1500’s and The Old Course is the first 18 hole course in the world, so it is fitting that The R&A World Golf Museum resides just steps from its 1st tee.

“Golf is rich in tradition which has been built through centuries of enjoyment. It is these traditions and the evolution of the game which are explored in the galleries of The R&A World Golf Museum.

“Through the interactive galleries we hope to engage with current and new fans to deepen their knowledge and connection to golf.”

Accessible to all, the R&A World Golf Museum claims they have created a five-star visitor experience in their newly developed museum.

Angela Howe, director of museum and heritage at The R&A said, “Our goal when developing The R&A World Golf Museum was to re-imagine the golf heritage experience; making it appealing to established golf fans whilst attracting and educating those new to the sport.

“The refurbishment of the galleries provides a modern back drop for people to learn about golf’s heritage via immersive, interactive and interesting exhibits.”

To find out more, visit worldgolfmuseum.com

A message from the EditorThank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.