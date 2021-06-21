Nicola Sturgeon pledges to 'put complainants at heart' of harassment procedures after Alex Salmond inquiries

In a detailed response to the inquiries published on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to “learn from mistakes” and “put the interests of those making complaints at the heart” of a new plan to improve the handling of bullying and harassment in the Scottish Government.

The First Minister said the government wanted to “embed a culture where bullying and harassment is not tolerated” and “where there is trust in how matters will be handled if things go wrong”.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking as a single formal response was published to three inquiries into government complaints handling carried out earlier this year in the wake of two allegations by civil servants against Mr Salmond.

Nicola Sturgeon has said complainants will be at the heart of any new harassment policy process.

The new measures include an external, independent procedure to oversee formal complaints about former and current ministers’ behaviour, a “Propriety and Ethics team” to ensure the highest standards across the Scottish civil service in Scotland and taking action to improve how the government uses, stores and retrieves information and records.

Ms Sturgeon said: “At the heart of the three reports are the complaints from two women who spoke of unacceptable behaviour in the course of performing their duties as civil servants.

"These complaints could not be ignored. Everyone should be able to expect a respectful and safe working environment. This is both a legal right and core to the values of the organisation.”

She added: “Our goal is to embed a culture where bullying and harassment is not tolerated and where there is trust in how matters will be handled if things go wrong.

"This work is informed by engagement with our recognised trade unions and by staff, including those with lived experiences of bullying and harassment.

“We are determined to learn from and apply the insights from these reports to build a culture in government where concerns are addressed early, and where all those involved with a complaint have confidence and can engage constructively and fairly in the process.”

The civil service process of investigating the complaints against Mr Salmond was never officially completed as the former first minister launched an ultimately successful judicial review into how he was treated by the government, while a police investigation into a number of allegations resulted in a criminal trial, which went on to clear Mr Salmond of all charges.

Following the judicial review, a report into the government processes by Laura Dunlop QC, an expert in public law, recommended sweeping changes in the way the government investigated harassment complaints against ministers and former ministers. Much greater emphasis was needed on neutrality and natural justice, she said, as well as greater use of independent investigators.

The review by James Hamilton into whether Ms Sturgeon had broken the ministerial code concluded that she had not, but he said he had been “deeply frustrated that applicable court orders will have the effect of preventing the full publication of a report which fulfils my remit and which I believe it would be in the public interest to publish”.

The Scottish Parliament’s Committee on harassment complaints, however, came to a different conclusion regarding potential breaches of the code.

The committee said the Scottish Government was responsible from an early stage “for a serious, substantial and entirely avoidable situation that resulted in a prolonged, expensive and unsuccessful defence” of a judicial review, which cost taxpayers more than £500,000 and suggested “those responsible should be held accountable”.

The government’s new “comprehensive plan” will take on board all the criticisms made and MSPs will be updated on progress by the end of 2021, Ms Sturgeon confirmed.

The government has also published the outcomes of two internal initiatives: ‘A Review of Information Management in the Scottish Government’ on improving the robustness of and compliance with document management and storage processes and ‘Culture and Behaviours in the context of Harassment Complaints: Key Lessons And Recommended Practice’, a report on a broad range of initiatives already existing within the government.

