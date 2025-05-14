Three of the favourites for this year's USPGA Championship.placeholder image
Three of the favourites for this year's USPGA Championship. | Getty Images

Who will win the USPGA Championship golf 2025? Here are the 12 favourites for the major - including Rory McIroy

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 14th May 2025, 12:52 BST

Can Rory make it two majors in a row?

The 2025 USPGA Championship (or simply the PGA Championship to those on the other side of the Atlantic) will be kicking off at the Quail Hollow Club. in North Carolina, this Thursday (May 15) - the 107th edition of the major.

It’s the second major of the year, with Rory McIlroy memorably claiming the first by taking the Masters after a playoff with Justin Rose.

That completed his career major grand slam and he’ll be hungry to add to his five major haul - with the PGA trophy the only one he has lifted twice (in 2012 and 2014).

If he does he’ll be the first non-American to win the tournament since Aussie Jason Day way back in 2015.

There are no shortage of Americans hoping to triumph, led by world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Meanwhile defending champion Xander Schauffele will be hoping to make it two in a row.

They are three of the players the bookies have the best chance of winning.

Here are all 12 favourites - and what they’ve won so far.

It's been a fair while since American Scottie Scheffler wasn't the favourite for a major and so it goes again - with him leading the contenders with odds of 4/1. The current world number one (a position he has held for over two years) has won two majors to date - the 2022 and 2024 Masters. His best finish at a USPGA was coming second in 2023.

1. Scottie Scheffler - 4/1

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finally ended his 10 year major drought by memorably winning the Masters earlier this year - completing his career grand slam. He's priced at 9/2 to win his third USPGA, having previously triumphed in 2012 and 2014.

2. Rory McIlroy - 9/2

LIV Golf League member Bryson DeChambeau is the 15/2 third favourite to add a third Major to his CV, having won both the 2020 and 2024 US Open.

3. Bryson DeChambeau - 15/2

Spaniard Jon Rahm is the 17/1 fourth favourite for the USPGA 2025. The LIV recruit and former world number one is looking for his third major, having previously won the Masters in 2023 and the US Open in 2021.

4. Jon Rahm - 17/1

