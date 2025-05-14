The 2025 USPGA Championship (or simply the PGA Championship to those on the other side of the Atlantic) will be kicking off at the Quail Hollow Club. in North Carolina, this Thursday (May 15) - the 107th edition of the major.

It’s the second major of the year, with Rory McIlroy memorably claiming the first by taking the Masters after a playoff with Justin Rose.

That completed his career major grand slam and he’ll be hungry to add to his five major haul - with the PGA trophy the only one he has lifted twice (in 2012 and 2014).

If he does he’ll be the first non-American to win the tournament since Aussie Jason Day way back in 2015.

There are no shortage of Americans hoping to triumph, led by world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Meanwhile defending champion Xander Schauffele will be hoping to make it two in a row.

They are three of the players the bookies have the best chance of winning.

Here are all 12 favourites - and what they’ve won so far.

1 . Scottie Scheffler - 4/1 It's been a fair while since American Scottie Scheffler wasn't the favourite for a major and so it goes again - with him leading the contenders with odds of 4/1. The current world number one (a position he has held for over two years) has won two majors to date - the 2022 and 2024 Masters. His best finish at a USPGA was coming second in 2023.

2 . Rory McIlroy - 9/2 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finally ended his 10 year major drought by memorably winning the Masters earlier this year - completing his career grand slam. He's priced at 9/2 to win his third USPGA, having previously triumphed in 2012 and 2014.

3 . Bryson DeChambeau - 15/2 LIV Golf League member Bryson DeChambeau is the 15/2 third favourite to add a third Major to his CV, having won both the 2020 and 2024 US Open.