Rare golf phenomenon chances talked up as Quail Hollow factor plays its part

Two-time US Open champion says Quail Hollow factor is huge for world No 2 in PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy opened his post-Masters press conference last month by asking the first question. “What are we all going to talk about next year?” he said, laughing, after completing a career grand slam at the 11th attempt, becoming just the sixth player to achieve the feat.

It remains to be seen what that topic of conversation will be, but, according to Curtis Strange, the first question for McIlroy heading into next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in South Carolina should be an easy one. “Can he win the grand slam this year?” declared the two-time US Open champion.

It’s a tall order, of course. Bobby Jones completed what constituted a grand slam at the time when he won the US Amateur, British Amateur, US Open and The Open in 1930, but no-one has ever won the current four men’s majors in the same season.

Jack Nicklaus, golf’s greatest player, only ever won two of the game’s marquee events in a calendar campaign, while Tiger Woods pulled off what is known as the ‘Tiger Slam’ by winning the US Open, The Open and PGA Championship in 2000 before adding The Masters in 2001.

Bearing in mind that McIlroy had gone 11 years without winning a major before claiming his Green Jacket, it seems a bit ridiculous to think he can surpass either Nicklaus or Woods in a single season, but is it?

The Northern Irishman has won four times on the PGA Tour at Quail Hollow and the dream scenario is that he arrives on home soil at Royal Portrush in July - the US Open takes place at Oakmont in June - with a chance of creating an even bigger piece of history in The 153rd Open.

“Let’s put it on back on him,” said Strange, speaking on a media conference call set up by ESPN ahead of the season’s second major, which starts next Thursday, of McIlroy’s question to reporters in the press building at Augusta National after his play-off win over Englishman Justin Rose.

“As he says, he’s lifted the burden and it is going to be a good watch. What’s different here more than anything else is that we are going to a venue everyone knows unlike many of the other major championships and that puts a little different twist on it.

“Rory is not a newbie to winning majors and I think he sees it as an opportunity. Number one, he’s going to Quail Hollow, where he’s already won four times. It’s an ideal place for him to play any golf tournament, much less a PGA Championship.”

Rory McIlroy ‘young and in his prime’

Only time will tell if the floodgates do, indeed, open for the world No 2 in the majors but, having now won three times in total already this year, he is certainly heading into this next assignment with a bounce back in his Nike shoes.

“We don’t know - we just speculate on that,” added Strange in reply to being asked what McIlroy can go on to achieve this year. “But I do think it does free him up, of course. He is still young and in his prime and, as long as he stays motivated, he could play the same wonderful golf he has been playing.

“Here’s a guy who wins four or five times every year. So it’s a big ask to have him play better. It’s not only The Masters he’s been after. It’s been any major for a number of years and hopefully he can continue on this trend.”

Scottie Scheffler cemented his position as world No 1 by posting an incredible 31-under-par total as he stormed to an eight-shot win in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Houston last weekend. It was the American’s first victory of 2025 but took his title tally on the PGA Tour to 14.

“I said this prior to The Masters that I think it was going to be the ‘Rory and Scottie Show’ and I am going to repeat myself as I think this is going to be the ‘Rory and Scottie Show’ next week,” declared Strange. “Scottie coming off the great win two days ago, winning by eight. And for those who don’t know dominating that is, that is very dominating. Then Rory coming off The Masters.

“I think Rory going and playing in the team event (the Zurich Classic of New Orleans) with Shane Lowry was a great lead up to this. He could go and relax and have some fun but play the game and get ready for the PGA.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have ‘separated themselves’

“It is all working out really well for both of them. We certainly have other players who are more than capable of winning. Justin Thomas is playing well again and many others.

“But I think Scottie and Rory, quite honestly, have really separated themselves. Bryson [DeChambeau] has an opportunity to be a part of that. Twice a winner of the US Open. We don’t see him that often, so sometimes you are not sure how he is playing. But the two others - Rory and Scottie - without a doubt have separated themselves and are certainly the favourites any time they tee it up.”

Having already won The Masters, US Open and The Open, Jordan Spieth has a chance next week to become the next player to join the ‘Career Grand Slam Club’, with Phil Mickelson’s hopes of achieving that feat by winning a US Open looking as though they have disappeared.

“I’ll tell you what I think the next storyline is … if Rory wins this next week,” said Strange. “Because now he’s got two of the four in one year and he is that kind of player. When he gets going, he is very explosive and he could be the next great, great story as he goes for the grand slam this year.