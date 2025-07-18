Which Scottish golfers have won the Open Championship Golf? Here are all 19 Scots who have been crowned Champion Golfer of the Year

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:02 BST
Four of Scotland's Open Champions.placeholder image
Four of Scotland's Open Champions. | Getty Images
As Robert McIntyre bids to win his first Open Championship, we’re looking at Scotland’s golfing heroes of the past.

It’s been more than a quarter of a century since there was a Scottish winner of the Open Golf Championship - when Paul Lawrie took the 1999 title following a memorable playoff at Carnoustie.

As Robert McIntyre seeks to end that drought at Royal Portrush, it’s worth reminding ourselves of how successful Scotland has been in the major competition since it was first played at Prestwick Golf Club in 1860.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Indeed it wasn’t until 1890 that somebody won who was NOT from Scotland - English player John Ball - ending three decades of domination by Scots.

And, even if there has been slim pickings in recent decades, Scotland remains the country with the second most Open Champinship titles after the USA, with 41 titles (the USA are ahead with 47, while the English have a paltry 22).

Here’s every Scottish golfer to have won the Open Championship, in order of their first win.

Willie Park Sr. (4) 1860, 1863, 1866, 1875

Tom Morris Sr. (4) 1861, 1862, 1864, 1867)

Andrew Strath 1865

Tom Morris Jr. (4) 1868, 1869, 1870, 1872

Tom Kidd 1973

Mungo Park 1874

Bob Martin (2) 1876 and 1885

Jamie Anderson (3) 1887, 1888, 1889

Bob Ferguson (3) 1880, 1881, 1882

Willie Fernie 1883

Jack Simpson 1884

Hugh Kirkaldy 1891

William Auchterlonie 1893

James Braid (5) 1901, 1905, 1906, 1908, 1910

Sandy Herd 1902

Jack White 1904

George Duncan 1920

Sandy Lyle 1985

Paul Lawrie 1999

Related topics:Paul LawrieScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice