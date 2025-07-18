Which Scottish golfers have won the Open Championship Golf? Here are all 19 Scots who have been crowned Champion Golfer of the Year
It’s been more than a quarter of a century since there was a Scottish winner of the Open Golf Championship - when Paul Lawrie took the 1999 title following a memorable playoff at Carnoustie.
As Robert McIntyre seeks to end that drought at Royal Portrush, it’s worth reminding ourselves of how successful Scotland has been in the major competition since it was first played at Prestwick Golf Club in 1860.
Indeed it wasn’t until 1890 that somebody won who was NOT from Scotland - English player John Ball - ending three decades of domination by Scots.
And, even if there has been slim pickings in recent decades, Scotland remains the country with the second most Open Champinship titles after the USA, with 41 titles (the USA are ahead with 47, while the English have a paltry 22).
Here’s every Scottish golfer to have won the Open Championship, in order of their first win.
Willie Park Sr. (4) 1860, 1863, 1866, 1875
Tom Morris Sr. (4) 1861, 1862, 1864, 1867)
Andrew Strath 1865
Tom Morris Jr. (4) 1868, 1869, 1870, 1872
Tom Kidd 1973
Mungo Park 1874
Bob Martin (2) 1876 and 1885
Jamie Anderson (3) 1887, 1888, 1889
Bob Ferguson (3) 1880, 1881, 1882
Willie Fernie 1883
Jack Simpson 1884
Hugh Kirkaldy 1891
William Auchterlonie 1893
James Braid (5) 1901, 1905, 1906, 1908, 1910
Sandy Herd 1902
Jack White 1904
George Duncan 1920
Sandy Lyle 1985
