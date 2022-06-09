Where can I watch LIV Golf? Full players list, how much are they playing for, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson

Some of the sport’s most familiar and successful names are lining up alongside the lucrative new set-up and the headline grabbing moves have caused controversy across the game and shaken up the sporting world ahead of the first event this week.

Here’s what we know about the new league…

What is the LIV Golf format?

In an event that won’t have a cut, the 48 players compete against each other in a traditional stroke play format while there is also a team format.

Each team has a LIV Golf-appointed captain, with Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Wade Ormsby, Martin Kaymer, Kevin Na, Shiwan Kim, Peter Uihlein, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell and Talor Gooch taking on those roles.

They have selected their three open team positions via a snake draft format, similar to those used on the Ladies European Tour in the Aramco Team Series.

For the first two rounds, the best two stroke play scores will count for each team. For the third and final round, the best three scores will count, with the lowest overall team score after 54 holes emerging as the winners.

Bryson DeChambeau is the latest to sign up. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The event is also a shotgun start, meaning all the 48 players will start and finish at the same time.

What channel is LIV Golf on in the UK?

Starting at 2pm on Thursday, live coverage will be on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook.

Dustin Johnson is one of the leading names. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The LIV Golf event broadcasts will also be aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world. The list of global networks covering the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be made available later this week on LIVGolf.com.

How much are they playing for in LIV Golf events?

The first seven events all have a prize purse of $25million, with $20m being distributed between the 48-man field. The remaining $5m is being shared between the top three teams at the end of each week.

The winner will receive $4m while every player is guaranteed at least $120,000 just for completing 54 holes.

What is the full list of players for LIV Golf event?