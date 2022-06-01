LIV Golf: Who will be playing in first $25m event at Centurion Club

Here is a list of the 42 players named so far by the Australian for an event that is being played over just 54 holes and will have no cut. The winner will pick up a cheque for $4m.

Oliver Bekker

The South African sits 93rd in world rankings and has had seven career wins.

A number of players and vice captains from Europe's team for last year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits are among the players set to tee up in the inaugural LIV Golf event. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Richard BlandThe Englishman ended his long wait for a first DP World Tour win in last year’s British Masters and is the world No 66.

Laurie Canter

Ranked 114th in world, the Englishman’s sole pro success came on the Jamega Tour.

Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat

The Thai amateur is the youngest player to win an Official World Golf Ranking event.

Hennie Du Plessis

Another South African, he has three pro wins and sits 128th in world rankings.

Oliver Fisher

The Englishman, who won the 2011 Czech Open, created history in 2018 when he became the first player to shoot 59 on the DP World Tour.

Sergio Garcia

The Spaniard has recorded 36 career victories, including the 2017 Masters, and is the all-time record points scorer in the Ryder Cup.

Talor Gooch

Sitting 35th in the world rankings, the American has two professional wins to his name.

Branden Grace

The South African has recorded 14 professional victories, including the 2012 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He’s the world No 118.

Justin Harding

A double winner on the DP World Tour in recent seasons, the South African sits 111th in the world standings.

Sam Horsfield

The Englishman recently recorded his third title triumph on the DP World Tour in the Soudal Open in Belgium and lies 72nd in world.

Dustin Johnson

The former world No 1 and two-time major champion is the star attraction in the field, even though he’s slipped to 13th in the global rankings.

Matt JonesThe Australian sits 68th in the world and has four professional victories to his name.

Sadom Kaewkanjana

He is a former Asian Tour Order of Merit leader and lies 125th in the world rankings.

Martin Kaymer

Another former world No 1 and double major champion, the German holed the winning putt in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah but has slipped outside the world’s top 200.

Phachara Khongwatmai

The Thai player, who is the world No 133, became the youngest player to win a pro event in 2013.

Sihwan Kim

The American has recorded two Asian Tour wins and sits 138th in the world.

Ryosuke Kinoshita

The 87th-ranked Japanese player has recorded three professional wins.

Chase Koepka

The younger brother of four-time major winner Brooks has six professional top-10 finishes.

Jinichiro Kozuma

The 103rd-ranked Japanese player is a two-time winner in the pro ranks.

Pablo Larrazabal

The Spaniard has won twice recently on the DP World Tour to climb to 65th in the world rankings.

Graeme McDowell

The 2010 US Open champion from Northern Ireland has 16 professional wins to his name.

Jediah Morgan

Ranked 235th in the world, the Australian won the 2021-22 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Kevin Na

The world No 33 from America is a nine-time winner in his professional career.

Shaun Norris

Another South African, he has won 12 times as a pro and is the world No 69.

Andy Ogletree

The American is the 2019 US Amateur Champion.

Louis Oosthuizen

The 2010 Open champion has won 20 times in total in his career and sits 20th in the world rankings.

Wade Ormsby

The Australian has recorded four professional victories.

Adrian Otaegui

The Spaniard, who is the world No 162, has won three times on the DP World Tour, including a double on Scottish soil.

Turk Pettit

The American is the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's champion.

James Piot

The American won the 2021 US Amateur champion and is still an amateur.

Ian Poulter

Europe’s Ryder Cup talisman, the Englishman has chalked up 19 pro wins in his career and currently sits 89th in world.

David Puig

Another of the amateurs in the field, the Spaniard recorded seven top-10 finishes in 2021 NCAA events.

JC Ritchie

Yet another South African, he’s the world No 154 with 10 professional victories.

Charl Schwartzel

Though now sitting outside the world’s top 100, the South African is a former Masters champion and has 23 professional wins under his belt,

Hudson Swafford

The 91st-ranked American has claimed four prol wins and 12 top-10 finishes.

Hideto Tanihara

The Japanese player, who sits 173th in the world, is a 16-time winner as a professional.

Peter Uihlein

The American is a former world No 1 amateur who started his career on the DP World Tour and was Rookie of the Year in 2013.

Scott Vincent

The Zimbabwean, who is the world No 109, has just qualified for the 150th Open through winning the Mizuno Open in Japan.

Lee Westwood

The former world No 1 has won 44 times as a pro and made a record-equalling 11th appearance in the Ryder Cup last year. He’s the current world No 74.

Bernd Wiesberger

The Austrian, who also played on that Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, is an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour, including the 2019 Scottish Open. He’s 90th in the world.

Blake Windred

The 250th-ranked Australian secured his first professional win in 2021.