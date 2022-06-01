LIV Golf: Who will be playing in first $25m event at Centurion Club

Here is a list of the 42 players named so far by the Australian for an event that is being played over just 54 holes and will have no cut. The winner will pick up a cheque for $4m.
Oliver Bekker
The South African sits 93rd in world rankings and has had seven career wins.
Richard BlandThe Englishman ended his long wait for a first DP World Tour win in last year’s British Masters and is the world No 66.
Laurie Canter
Ranked 114th in world, the Englishman’s sole pro success came on the Jamega Tour.
Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat
The Thai amateur is the youngest player to win an Official World Golf Ranking event.
Hennie Du Plessis
Another South African, he has three pro wins and sits 128th in world rankings.
Oliver Fisher
The Englishman, who won the 2011 Czech Open, created history in 2018 when he became the first player to shoot 59 on the DP World Tour.
Sergio Garcia
The Spaniard has recorded 36 career victories, including the 2017 Masters, and is the all-time record points scorer in the Ryder Cup.
Talor Gooch
Sitting 35th in the world rankings, the American has two professional wins to his name.
Branden Grace
The South African has recorded 14 professional victories, including the 2012 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He’s the world No 118.
Justin Harding
A double winner on the DP World Tour in recent seasons, the South African sits 111th in the world standings.
Sam Horsfield
The Englishman recently recorded his third title triumph on the DP World Tour in the Soudal Open in Belgium and lies 72nd in world.
Dustin Johnson
The former world No 1 and two-time major champion is the star attraction in the field, even though he’s slipped to 13th in the global rankings.
Matt JonesThe Australian sits 68th in the world and has four professional victories to his name.
Sadom Kaewkanjana
He is a former Asian Tour Order of Merit leader and lies 125th in the world rankings.
Martin Kaymer
Another former world No 1 and double major champion, the German holed the winning putt in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah but has slipped outside the world’s top 200.
Phachara Khongwatmai
The Thai player, who is the world No 133, became the youngest player to win a pro event in 2013.
Sihwan Kim
The American has recorded two Asian Tour wins and sits 138th in the world.
Ryosuke Kinoshita
The 87th-ranked Japanese player has recorded three professional wins.
Chase Koepka
The younger brother of four-time major winner Brooks has six professional top-10 finishes.
Jinichiro Kozuma
The 103rd-ranked Japanese player is a two-time winner in the pro ranks.
Pablo Larrazabal
The Spaniard has won twice recently on the DP World Tour to climb to 65th in the world rankings.
Graeme McDowell
The 2010 US Open champion from Northern Ireland has 16 professional wins to his name.
Jediah Morgan
Ranked 235th in the world, the Australian won the 2021-22 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.
Kevin Na
The world No 33 from America is a nine-time winner in his professional career.
Shaun Norris
Another South African, he has won 12 times as a pro and is the world No 69.
Andy Ogletree
The American is the 2019 US Amateur Champion.
Louis Oosthuizen
The 2010 Open champion has won 20 times in total in his career and sits 20th in the world rankings.
Wade Ormsby
The Australian has recorded four professional victories.
Adrian Otaegui
The Spaniard, who is the world No 162, has won three times on the DP World Tour, including a double on Scottish soil.
Turk Pettit
The American is the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's champion.
James Piot
The American won the 2021 US Amateur champion and is still an amateur.
Ian Poulter
Europe’s Ryder Cup talisman, the Englishman has chalked up 19 pro wins in his career and currently sits 89th in world.
David Puig
Another of the amateurs in the field, the Spaniard recorded seven top-10 finishes in 2021 NCAA events.
JC Ritchie
Yet another South African, he’s the world No 154 with 10 professional victories.
Charl Schwartzel
Though now sitting outside the world’s top 100, the South African is a former Masters champion and has 23 professional wins under his belt,
Hudson Swafford
The 91st-ranked American has claimed four prol wins and 12 top-10 finishes.
Hideto Tanihara
The Japanese player, who sits 173th in the world, is a 16-time winner as a professional.
Peter Uihlein
The American is a former world No 1 amateur who started his career on the DP World Tour and was Rookie of the Year in 2013.
Scott Vincent
The Zimbabwean, who is the world No 109, has just qualified for the 150th Open through winning the Mizuno Open in Japan.
Lee Westwood
The former world No 1 has won 44 times as a pro and made a record-equalling 11th appearance in the Ryder Cup last year. He’s the current world No 74.
Bernd Wiesberger
The Austrian, who also played on that Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, is an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour, including the 2019 Scottish Open. He’s 90th in the world.
Blake Windred
The 250th-ranked Australian secured his first professional win in 2021.
The final six players will include commissioner’s invites and berths following the completion of this week’s Asian Tour International Series England tournament at Slaley Hall, with an announcement being made next Monday.