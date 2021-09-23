What channel is the Ryder Cup on? How to watch on TV in the UK

The 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup Trophy is taking place at Whistling Straits in Wisconson. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

The match sees Steve Stricker captain the US side in his home state, with Padraig Harrington leading the Europeans on the banks of Lake Michigan.

The visitors are the holders, having been steered to a thumping 17.5-10-5 victory by Thomas Bjorn at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018.

Europe have won nine of the last 12 encounters, including a 2014 triumph under Paul McGinley’s captaincy at Gleneagles in 2014, but the Americans won by six points in their last home match at Hazeltine in 2016.

The US side contains six rookies as opposed to just three in the European ranks, while Lee Westwood is equalling Nick Faldo’s record of 11 appearances in the biennial contest.

As has been the case since 1995, the contest is being broadcast by Sky Sports, with Ewen Murray and Andrew Coltart spearheading the commentary team.

The key timing are as follows;

Friday, 24 September

From 1pm: Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sport Main Event

Saturday, 25 September

From 1pm: Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sport Main Event

Sunday, 26 September

From 5pm: Sky Sports Golf

From 6.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event

For non-Sky Sports subscribers, the BBC will be showing a daily highlights programme presented by Eilidh Barbour while there will also be live radio coverage across the three days on BBC Radio 5 Live, led by Iain Carter.

