What is the European team for Ryder Cup? Who is playing for America? Line-up details and stats

Captain Padraig Harrington and his European players for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

EUROPE

Paul Casey (England)

Age: 44

European captain Padraig Harrington flanked by vice-captains Luke Donald, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer, Henrik Stenson and Robert Karlsson. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Caps: 4 (2004, 2006, 2008, 2018)

Record: Won 4, Lost 3, Halved 5

Majors: 0

Having matured since his first three appearances, the Englishman looked comfortable on his return to this stage in 2018 and will be looking to replicate his Dubai Desert Classic-winning form from January.

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Age: 27

Caps: 1 (2016)

Record: Won 0, Lost 2, Halved 0

Majors: 0

While he’s gone off the boil a bit in recent weeks, the Englishman was in fine form earlier in the season and will be a good man to have in the team if he gets his putter working.

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

Age: 30

Caps: 1 (2018)

Record: Won 4, Lost 1, Halved 0

Majors: 0

The Englishman recorded a timely first top-10 finish in more than a year in the recent Italian Open and will be looking to shine alongside a new partner the way he did with Francesco Molinari in 2018.

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Age: 29

Caps: 1 (2018)

Record: Won 1, Lost 2, Halved 0

Majors 0

A missed cut as defending champion in the BMW PGA at Wentworth wasn’t what he was looking for coming in here, but the Englishman has fire in his belly for an event like this.

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Age: 24

Caps: 0

Majors: 0

The first Norwegian to play in the Ryder Cup and he’ll be looking to draw inspiration from the performances produced by Suzann Pettersen over the years in the Solheim Cup.

Sergio Garcia (Spain)

Age: 41

Caps: 9 (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)

Record: Won 22, Lost 12, Halved 7

Majors: 1 (2017 Masters)

Justified a captain’s pick in 2018 by becoming the event’s record points scorer with 25.5 points and will be looking to add to that tally after receiving a wildcard once again.

Shane Lowry (Ireland)

Age: 34

Caps: 0

Majors: 1 (2019 Open)

He attended the 2006 match at The K Club as a fan and is now aiming to add to a rich tale of Irish success in the biennial event after being handed a captain’s pick.

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Age: 32

Caps: 5 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)

Record: Won 11, Lost 9, Halved 4

Majors: 4 (2011 US Open, 2012 US PGA, 2014 Open, 2014 US PGA)

The Northern Irishman initially didn’t rate the Ryder Cup, but that was before he’d played in it and few players will be more fired up for this week than him.

Ian Poulter (England)

Age: 45

Caps: 6 (2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018)

Record: Won 14, Lost 6, Halved 2

Majors: 0

Nicknamed ‘The Postman’ as he always delivers in this event and the Englishman was certainly a worthy wildcard selection on this occasion after playing some splendid golf this year.

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Age: 26

Caps: 1 (2018)

Record: Won 1, Lost 2, Halved 0

Majors: 1 (2021 US Open)

The Spaniard beat Tiger Woods on the last day in his debut in 2018 and comes into this event as the world No 1 and a major winner, having landed the US Open at Torrey Pines in June.

Lee Westwood (England)

Age: 48

Caps: 10 (1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016)

Record: Won 20, Lost 18, Halved 6

Majors: 0

The Englishman is equalling Nick Faldo’s record with an 11 appearance and achieves that feat as the European No 1, having claimed that crown after serving as a vice-captain last time out

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

Age: 35

Caps: 0

Majors: 0

The eight-time European Tour winner is the first Austrian to compete in the match, having secured one of the automatic spots following a strong finish to the qualifying campaign.

UNITED STATES

Daniel BergerAge: 28

Caps: 0

Majors: 0

Played on a winning Presidents Cup team in 2017 and now makes debut in this event on the back of a strong 2021 in majors, finishing seventh in the US Open and eighth in The Open.

Patrick Cantlay

Age: 29

Caps: 0

Majors: 0

Part of a successful Presidents Cup side in 2019 and comes into this event with $15 million in his back pocket after a recent win in FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 28

Caps: 1 (2018)

Record: Won 0 Lost 3 Halved 0

Majors: 1 (2020 US Open)

Played on a defeated US side in 2015 at Royal Lytham before losing all three matches on his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018. Can he deliver in a team environment on this occasion?

Harris English

Age: 32

Caps: 0

Majors: 0

Another player who ended up on a losing team in the Walker Cup - in his case, the 2011 match at Royal Aberdeen - but, as pro, he has won four times on the PGA Tour.

Tony Finau

Age: 32

Caps: 1 (2018)

Record: Won 2 Lost 1 Halved 0

Majors: 0

He’ll be aiming to take up where he left off when beating Tommy Fleetwood 6&4 in the singles in 2018 and recently ending a five-year wait for a second PGA Tour title was a timely boost.

Dustin Johnson

Age: 37

Caps: 4 (2010, 2012, 2016, 2018)

Record: Won 7 Lost 9 Halved 0

Majors: 2 (US Open 2016, Masters 2020)

The former world No 1 played all five matches for the first time in 2018, but only won one point in the opening morning's fourballs alongside Rickie Fowler.

Brooks Koepka

Age: 31

Caps: 2 (2016, 2018)

Record: Won 4 Lost 3 Halved 1

Majors: 4 (US Open 2017-18, US PGA 2018-19)

The four-time major winner claimed three points from four matches on his debut at Hazeltine in 2016, but has made some strong comments about the Ryder Cup being "tough, hectic and a bit odd" coming into this edition.

Collin Morikawa

Age: 24

Caps: 0

Majors: 2 (2020 US PGA, 2021 Open)

Having already created history by becoming the first player to win both the US PGA and The Open as a debutant, he could be one of the key men for Steve Stricker in this event.

Xander Schauffele

Age: 27

Caps: 0

Majors: 0

Struck up a profitable partnership with Patrick Cantlay in the 2019 Presidents Cup and is making his debut in this event as the Olympic champion after claiming the gold medal in Japan.

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 25

Caps: 0

Majors: 0

Whistling Straits is a beast and Steve Stricker will be looking for him to use his length off the tee to full advantage, as he did when chalking up top-10 finishes in the US PGA, US Open and The Open this year.

Jordan Spieth

Age: 28

Caps: 3 (2014, 2016, 2018)

Record: Won 7 Lost 5 Halved 2

Majors: 3 (Masters 2015, US Open 2015, Open 2017)

The Texan took to this event like a duck to water with Patrick Reed as his partner at Gleneagles in 2014 before also giving a good account of himself alongside Justin Thomas at Le Golf National in 2108.

Justin Thomas

Age: 28

Caps: 1 (2018)

Record: Won 4 Lost 1 Halved 0

Majors: 1 (2017 US PGA)

Having won four points from his five matches in France - he beat Rory McIlroy in the top singles - the Players’ champion looks as though he could become a talismanic figure for the Americans in this event.

