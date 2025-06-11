1 . Scottie Scheffler - 11/4

It's been a fair while since American Scottie Scheffler wasn't the favourite for a major and so it goes again - with him leading the contenders with odds of 11/4. The current world number one (a position he has held for over two years) has won three majors to date - the 2022 and 2024 Masters and this year's USPGA. Can he make it back-to-back majors? | Getty Images