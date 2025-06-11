The 125th edition of the US Open will be getting underway at Pennsylvania’s Oakmont Country Club on Thursday, June 12, with the champion crowned four days later.
Last year saw Bryson DeChambeau win, with McIlroy coming runner-up for the second successive year.
DeChambeau is back this year to defend his title - part of a field of 156 players, all dreaming of lifting one of golf’s most prestigious trophies.
Here are the 11 favourites, according to the bookies.
1. Scottie Scheffler - 11/4
It's been a fair while since American Scottie Scheffler wasn't the favourite for a major and so it goes again - with him leading the contenders with odds of 11/4. The current world number one (a position he has held for over two years) has won three majors to date - the 2022 and 2024 Masters and this year's USPGA. Can he make it back-to-back majors? | Getty Images
2. Bryson DeChambeau - 7/1
LIV Golf League member Bryson DeChambeau is the 7/1 second favourite to add a third Major to his CV, having won both the 2020 and 2024 US Open. | Getty Images
3. Rory McIlroy - 12/1
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finally ended his 10 year major drought by memorably winning the Masters earlier this year - completing his career grand slam. He's priced at 12/1 to win his second US Open, having previously triumphed in 2011. | Getty Images
4. Jon Rahm - 12/1
Spaniard Jon Rahm is the 12/1 fourth favourite for the US Open 2025. The LIV recruit and former world number one is looking for his third major, having previously won the Masters in 2023 and the US Open in 2021. | Getty Images