First played in 1934 the US Masters is the only one of golf’s four majors to always be played at the same venue - Augusta National Golf Course, in the American state of Georgia.

This year’s competition will be played from April 11-14 and is the first Major of the 2024.

Last year saw Jon Rahm win, joining Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia as the only Spaniards to ever wear the famous Green Jacket awarded to champions.

He’ll be back to defend his title, but there’s going to be fierce competition.

Here are the 10 favourites to take the trophy.

1 . Scottie Scheffler The current world number one - who has held that ranking for over 80 weeks - is the 7/2 favourite for the Masters. Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters and is the only player to win The Players Championship in back-to-back years, in 2023 and 2024.

2 . Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is a 10/1 second favourite for the Masters. He has four majors to his name to date - the 2011 US Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, and the 2014 Open Championship. He just needs a Masters to complete the set.

3 . Jon Rahm Spaniard Jon Rahm is the 12/1 third favourite for the Green Jacket. The recent LIV recruit and former world number one previously won th Masters in 2023 and also won the US Open in 2021. He's now looking for his third Major.