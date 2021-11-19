Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open prize fund increased to $2m

2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open winner Ryann O'Toole is flanked by Paul Bush of of VisitScotland and Dr Prin Singhanart, founder and CEO of Trust Golf. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images.

Trust Golf, the Thai-based technology company that took over as the title sponsor this year, has extended its backing by four years through until 2025.

In addition, the prize fund is being increased by 33 per cent to $2 million, starting at next year’s event at Dundonald Links at the end of July

Dr Prin Singhanart, Trust Golf’s founder, said: “We are delighted to announce our continued commitment to the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open and to confirm an increase in the prize fund to $2m.

“We feel it is a wonderful platform from which to showcase Trust Golf’s work to a global audience and to continue our efforts in growing the game and creating the best opportunities for female golfers.

“We are very excited about the next four years as title sponsor of this incredible event.”

Last year the Scottish Government, through VisitScotland, confirmed its ongoing support of women’s golf through a five-year funding commitment to the Women’s Scottish Open.

Paul Bush, VisitScotland’s director of events said: “We have a long-standing commitment to the Women’s Scottish Open, and are delighted that Trust Golf are on board as title sponsor for an additional four years.

“Their long-term support enables us to continue growing this historic tournament, and importantly continue to support the growth of the women’s game in Scotland following our successful staging of the 2019 Solheim Cup.”

Next year’s event will take place the week before the AIG Women’s Open visits Muirfield for the first time boasting a record $6.8m prize pot.

