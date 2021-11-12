Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open returning to Dundonald Links in 2022

The 10th hole at Dundonald Links, where the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open will be held.

The Ayrshire event staged the event three years in a row from 2015 during the time it was owned by Loch Lomond Golf Club.

It was subsequently bought by Darwin Escapes, with a new clubhouse and luxury accommodation having been built as part of an exciting development project.

The work has also included £1 million being spent on the Kyle Phillips-designed course.

Ian Ferguson, club manager at Dundonald Links, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open next year, and to be partnering with Trust Golf, VisitScotland, the LPGA, LET and IMG to deliver this prestigious event.

“Since the event was last here in 2017, the course has undergone vast improvements and we can’t wait to showcase these to golf fans around the world.

“With all the improvements made to the course, we believe it will be the perfect place to showcase the top women golfers and give them a true links test.”

The Scottish Government and VisitScotland last year announced a five-year commitment to the Women’s Scottish Open with investment of up to £6m through to 2025.

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events with VisitScotland, said: “Dundonald Links already has a great reputation as a championship venue, and having previously hosted the Women’s Scottish Open, I’m delighted the event is returning to North Ayrshire, with Trust Golf as title partner.

“The investment from Darwin Escapes, with a new accommodation offering and an outstanding Clubhouse, not only adds world-class event facilities, but further enhances the tourism offering in the region and will hopefully encourage golfers and visitors to explore the great Ayrshire coastline in 2022 when Scotland plays host to arguably its greatest ever year of golf.”

This year’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links was won by American Ryann O’Toole.

“We are delighted to be able to return to Dundonald Links in 2022,” said Ross Hallett, SVP, Golf Events at IMG. “It’s a fantastic venue, and the investment in the golf course, clubhouse and accommodation positions the club as one of the premier venues in the UK.

“The team at Dundonald Links has created something very special and share our vision to deliver a world class tournament for the best players in the world.”

Lindsey Esse, Managing Director of Darwin Escapes, said: “When we acquired Dundonald Links in 2019, we knew it had great potential to become one of the UK’s finest golf resorts and it is amazing to see our plans come to fruition.

“With the brand-new clubhouse and luxury accommodation, we believe it will be the perfect host to the world’s best women golfers.”

Thai-based technology company Trust Golf took over as title sponsor of the event, which is co-sanctioned by the LET and LPGA, this year.

Company founder Dr Prin Singhanart said: “Our partnership is all about creating more opportunities for women’s golf and we believe Dundonald Links will help take this event to the next level.

“We are very excited to grow our presence in Scotland, and after a fantastic first year as title sponsor, we look forward to another amazing event at Dundonald Links next year.”

