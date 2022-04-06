Tiger tornado set to hit but wind is big factor in 86th Masters

Twenty-five years after recording one of golf’s most-dominant performances as he announced his arrival as the game’s new superstar with a thumping 12-shot success in this event, the narrative is all about Woods once again.

He’s made it here against all the odds, having feared his right leg might be amputated after a serious single car crash in Los Angeles around 14 months ago.

The 46-year-old hasn’t teed up in a full-blown event since November, but, through sheer determination, that anniversary is being marked by a welcome appearance in the season’s opening major.

Tiger Woods pictured on Wednesday at Augusta National ahead of the 86th Masters. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“I mean, it's just truly amazing,” said Fred Ridley, the Augusta National chairman, in his traditional chinwag in the Press Building on the eve of the 86th edition of the tournament. “I don't even know how else to say it.

“I would have probably taken some pretty high odds a few weeks or a few months ago, even a few weeks ago, whether or not he would be here. But, when you think about it, it really shouldn't surprise us. He is one of the most determined, dedicated athletes that I have ever seen in my life.

“I saw him out last Tuesday when he was out practicing, was in great spirits and had (son) Charlie with him. It was interesting yesterday in his press conference, he said the only real issue is walking; that his golf swing's fine. So who knows what might happen this week. But we are excited he's here.”

In that win 25 years ago, Woods broke 20 tournament records and tied six more. “Tiger drew new audiences into the game and inspired generations of players as he continues to do today,” added Ridley. “Tiger's appearance this week is a tribute to his amazing determination and his commitment to excellence as a competitor and as a person.”

Can Woods really win here for a sixth time? He’s made lots of people look daft by writing him off in the past, so that possibility certainly shouldn’t be discounted despite admitting himself this the “challenge of a major marathon” due to the physical test he faces.

“Tiger is Tiger,” declared Fred Couples, the 1992 winner, after playing alongside Woods in his third and final nine holes in preparation, finishing with a birdie on the 18th, as he did on his last competitive appearance here in 2020.

“He's not like a lot of us where I've been injured even at age 35 and I go play just to play. He's not going to do that. He's won so many times, and he's just not a guy to go do something mediocre. He'll compete, and he'll be ready to roll.”

Couples added that Woods looked “a little better, a little sharper” on Wednesday than he had on Monday, having opted for a lengthy practice session in between on Tuesday.

For the first time, Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an Honorary Starter on Thursday morning before 91 players, including six amateurs, from 20 countries head into battle at the Georgia venue.

In a week when Mother Nature has already curtailed one of the practice days, a wet start could be on the cards before wind becomes a big factor for a large chunk of the tournament. It is expected to gust around 20mph on Thursday then get up to 30mph on Friday before staying strong on Saturday then finally dropping on Sunday.

Coming from the west, it means the test will be easier than when it blows from the north, allowing players to shape right-to-left shots at holes like the fifth - one of the toughest on the course.

The odds are against Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama becoming a back-to-back winner. Woods, in 2001-02, was the last player to achieve that feat and Matsuyama has been struggling with a neck problem coming into this week.

On form alone, two players jump out as leading contenders. On the back of three wins in quick succession on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler tees up here as the world No 1. He made the top 20 in his two previous visits but is now an even better all-round player.

A first major could well be on the cards for him come Sunday and the same goes for Cameron Smith. A two-time winner this year, the Australian’s record at Augusta National is mighty impressive. He’s made the cut in all five of his previous appearances, including two top 10s and a runner-up finish in 2020. That year, he secured a place in the event’s history by becoming the first player to shoot in the 60s in all four rounds.

Scheffler and Smith are both in their 20s, as are five others in the world’s top 10 - Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele. Dustin Johnson, the 2020 winner, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are the odd men out.

Some people are giving up on McIlroy finally delivering the missing link in his bid to complete a career grand slam. But not the man himself. “I've always said time is on my side, and I'll keep saying that until it isn't, whenever that is,” said McIlroy of his 14th roll of the Masters dice.

The bookies have Rahm and Thomas as their market leaders, closely followed by Scheffler, Smith and Johnson, while others looking to get in the mix include 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele.

While three-time winner Phil Mickelson is missing for the first time in 28 years, Bob MacIntyre is among the lefties looking to do well while it could be on last hurrah for Sandy Lyle on his 41st appearance.

In all due respect to the 90 others, though, all eyes will be on one man at the start and understandably so. It’s Tiger time again.