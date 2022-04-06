Augusta National did not 'disinvite' Phil Mickelson to Masters

It had been claimed that Mickelson might have been encouraged by Ridley to sit out the event for the first time in 28 years due to the controversy surrounding him.

The US PGA champion came out with comments about the PGA Tour and a Saudi-backed breakaway circuit earlier in the year and said he was taking a “break from the game”.

“Well, first, I would like to say we did not disinvite Phil,” said Ridley when asked about Mickelson’s absence from the season’s opening major, which starts on Thursday.

Phil Mickelson pictured during the 2021 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

“Phil is a three-time Masters champion and is invited in that category and many other categories; he's the defending PGA champion.

“Phil reached out to me, I think it was in late February, early March, and let me know that he did not intend to play. That was by way of a text.

“And I thanked him for his courtesy in letting me know. I told him that we certainly appreciated that and told him that I was certainly willing to discuss that further with him if he'd like, and he thanked me, and we had a very cordial exchange.”

Ridley, who has vowed to have more women wearing Green Jackets as members in years to come, added: “He made a personal decision. I don't know anything beyond that.

“I know that Phil has been a big part of our history. I certainly and we certainly wish him the best sort of working through the issues he's dealing with right now.”