The Scotsman Golf Show at Augusta: Music man Bob's back

A year ago when making his debut, the young Scot announced his arrival at Augusta National by making the journey up Magnolia Lane for the first time with a tune from The Gunna Sound Ceilidh Band blaring in his courtesy car.

Leaving on the Sunday night after tying for 12th to secure his return in 2022, Baccara’s Yes Sir, I Can Boogie was his tune of choice.

On Monday, MacIntyre marked his return to the Georgia venue to the sound of the Oban Pipe Band playing a rendition of Highland Cathedral.

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster joined sports editor Mark Atkinson live from Augusta National for the second instalment of The Scotsman Golf Show in Masters week.

He makes no secret of being a home bird and MacIntyre has mum Carol on cooking duty in his rented house in Augusta.

MacIntyre has been talking to The Scotsman’s golf correspondent Martin Dempster about how having family members around him helps bring out the best in him in majors.

This edition of The Scotsman Golf Show also includes the latest on Tiger Woods, a weather warning in Georgia and the St Andrews-based player flying the English flag in the 86th edition.

Twenty-five years after big Gordon Sherry was in his shoes, Stirling University graduate Laird Shepherd is in the Augusta National line up and his small army of fans will include girlfriend Chloe Goadby, the Scottish Women’s champion.

It also reflects on the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which featured Scottish players – Broomieknowe’s Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan from West Kilbride – for the first time.